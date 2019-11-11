The holiday guests will be descending soon! Before they arrive, take some time to make your guests feel welcome and lessen your stress with these tips.
Parking: Some neighborhoods have limited parking and rules for overnight guests. Reserve street spots in advance. Contact your HOA for up to date rules, restrictions, and fines for overnight street parking.
Lighting: The front entry, driveway and porch are the first areas guests see when arriving at your home. Make sure they are well lit, freshly swept, and outfitted with clean outdoor furniture and fresh plants. Include a night light in the guest bedroom, bathroom and hallway, too.
Plumbing: Nothing can ruin holiday festivities like a plugged sink or overflowing toilet. Make sure all sinks, drains and toilets are in good working order. Sounds of gurgling or running water could mean a problem is looming.
Guest Bedroom & Bathroom: Make room in the closet and dresser. Freshen and fluff sheets, blankets, pillows and towels. Stock the bathroom with personal hygiene products. Keep plenty of sunscreen on hand for those who think they will go outside for “just a little sun.”
Inflate the air mattress a week before arrival to check for leaks. You will have time to fix or replace it instead of running out to buy a new one at midnight.
Stock the Pantry: Keep the fridge and pantry stocked with fruits, veggies, and ... oh, who are we kidding? It's the holidays! Put out the treats, and the healthy stuff too. If teenage boys will be there, buy more — much more. Keep an assortment of items that can easily be prepared or as a grab 'n go. Ask if anyone has food allergies before you shop. Keep antacids around for those who over-indulge.
The White Glove Test: If you can afford the extra expense, treat yourself to a professional cleaning service before guests arrive. Hire them to do the nitty-gritty stuff like baseboards, the gunk in between the appliances and counter, and heavy-duty dusting. You know your guests will be looking. Schedule a service after they leave and enjoy downtime in a clean and organized environment.
House Information: Keep a notebook on the kitchen counter with the Wi-Fi password, instructions for the TV and cable, a list of channels, and a list of places to go if you will not be around.
Home Security: If you are comfortable, give guests a spare key so they can come and go as they please. If you have a home security system, create a pin number for each guest who will access the system. This will keep your pin secure and you can track who is turning on/off the alarm. After they leave, disable their codes.
Pets: Inform guests before they arrive that you have pets. Remind them to bring medication if they have allergies. Provide a lint roller or two. You may not mind pet hair, but your guests probably will. Secure your pets before guests arrive. Give both your pets and guests time to get acquainted. Confirm in advance whether they are bringing a pet.
Smoking or Non-Smoking: If you are a non-smoking household, provide an area outside for your guests who smoke or vape. A well-lit area, comfortable chairs, table and ashtrays will make them feel welcome and not an outcast.
We all have our breaking points when it comes to guests. When you can’t take the relatives anymore, let them have run of the house. Treat yourself to a holiday staycation at one of Arizona’s wonderful resorts. It may be the best gift you receive all season.