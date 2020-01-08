The holidays are over, and it’s time to pack up the decorations. Don’t just shove decorations in boxes and bags without any rhyme or reason. In 11 months you will unpack, wondering if a gang of troublemaking elves slept on the tree skirt and stockings, and played soccer with the ornaments.
Take a deep breath, a good stretch and let’s start packing!
Lights: No more tangled mess.
Buy It: Storage reels and bags make light storage easier and installation next season less frustrating.
Hack It #1: Wrap lights around a flat piece of cardboard. Cut a notch on each end of the cardboard to hold the end plugs in place or tuck them underneath the wound-up lights. Place in a storage box.
Hack It #2: Wrap lights on hangers to keep them from coiling. Place in a storage box.
Hack It #3: Wrap light strings as you would winding up a hose or power cord. Put each strand in its own a sealed bag. Label the bags with the location they hang.
Artificial tree: Before storing the tree, inspect it for damaged limbs and wiring. Discovering problems as it’s packed allows you to order and receive replacement parts before the next season. You will have one less thing to worry about and may even save a few bucks!
Keep your tree looking like new for many years. Toss the original box and invest in a proper bag for your tree’s size. Tree bags keep the branches from getting bent and shedding while protecting the lights, wires, and connectors, if it’s pre-lit.
Expandable bags shape to the tree’s body for a snug fit, (kind of like your post-holiday pants now) leading to less damage. Upright storage bags store the tree upright without the hassle of taking it apart.
Ornaments: Buy It: An ornament storage bag or box protects and organizes decorations in individual cubbies. Bags and boxes come in a variety of sizes, ornament capacity, and materials. Find them at local retailers.
Hack It #1: Organize smaller, breakable tree ornaments in a clean egg carton, placed inside a sturdy storage box. Heavier cartons on the bottom.
Hack It 2: Using a large plastic bin, fill plastic cups with ornaments. Place a layer of thin cardboard over the top and repeat with the plastic cups until the bin is filled. Wrap bubble wrap or tissue paper around delicate decorations for extra protection.
Wreaths & garland: Wreaths can be preserved in padded storage bags, with a hanger for storage in a closet or on hooks.
Wrapping paper: Bought wrapping paper, tissue, ribbon and gift bags you didn’t need? Put all your wrapping gear into clear hanging garment bags or wrapping paper bins so you can easily see what you have.
Linens, stockings & tree skirt: Keep these items free of moisture, mold, moths, and dust by storing them in a hanging airtight space-saver. They will be just as fresh next season.
The small stuff: Store hooks, tape, extra bulbs and other easy to lose items in tackle boxes.
Storage containers: Don't use cardboard boxes to store things inside your house. It's ugly and you can forget what's in them. The boxes can also attract termites when they sit on the floor in the closet for a long time.
If storing items in cardboard boxes in the garage, wrap the whole box in a sealed trash bag to keep dust out. This extra layer will also keep moisture out. If you are concerned about critters, plastic is a must.
Buy new storage bins and plastic containers after you clean out the ones you have and know exactly what you need. Otherwise, you will simply be storing your storage.
