After the holidays are over and the guests leave, you may notice that things look a little worse for wear. The coffee and end tables have water rings. There are new scratches on the dining table. Depending on the extent of the damage, you may be able to restore the furniture yourself.
Rosie-Certified Partner, Irwin’s Furniture Restoration, offers the following tips to restore your wood furniture.
“It's best to only use 100 percent cotton cloth and always wipe in the direction of the grain,” said Donald Irwin Jr., operations manager of Irwin’s. “Do not use heavy hand pressure if there is a heavy layer of dust particles as they will scratch the finish. Wipe off lightly with a damp soft cloth to remove debris. Then go back over with furniture oil.”
Irwin recommends using a brand name pure oil rather than an aerosol polish in a can. “Aerosol products contain added chemicals, which are harmful to your furniture’s finish,” said Irwin.
Specific Damage
Water Rings & Heat Marks: Saturate a 100 percent cotton cloth with lemon oil. Place it on the water stain overnight, or even 24 hours. For very deep marks, leave it for 48 hours. The lemon oil will work the moisture out of the lacquer finish. If the water ring is stubborn, use a blush eraser as the next step. A blush eraser is a retarder that is sprayed or misted on the area.
Cigarette, Cigar & Other Smoking Odors & Stains: Water will not remove smoke stains or odors. Lightly dampen a cotton cloth with odorless mineral spirits and gently wipe surfaces to cut through smoke residue.
Scratches & Chips: Gluing may be the right repair method for large chips or breaks. But it requires driving the glue deep into the pores of the wood under clamp pressure to build a "bridge" bond. “When customers simply squirt a glob of glue into a joint, all they accomplish is closing all the pores of the wood. It’s nearly impossible to follow them with a proper repair without adding a lot of work to undo their work to make the wood repairable again,” said Irwin.
Keeping It Pristine
Once you have restored your wood furniture, Irwin suggests the following tips to keep them looking their best.
• Keep a pure oil product around for routine cleaning and dusting.
• Keep fine wood pieces away from direct sunlight such as windows as much as possible. Clean and oil wood furniture every three months. Purchase an oil product that "pours" out of a bottle, not one that sprays out in a mist. Teak, lemon, citrus, and tongue oil work well.
• Do NOT place warm dishes or iced drinking glasses directly on wood tabletops. Always use coasters, placemats, and hot pads — some type of protective barrier between a hot dish and the tabletop finish.
• Never leave a plastic tablecloth on your table long term. The petroleum distillates in the plastic will "outgas" into the finish and permanently soften it.
• Many cosmetics, especially nail polish remover, will quickly dissolve the finish down to the wood. Keep them off wood furniture.
• Keep your pets’ nails trimmed. Clean up pet mishaps right away so the ammonia and enzymes do not settle into the wood.
• Wipe up wet spills quickly with a slightly damp towel.
Oils: Same But Different
Lemon, citrus, tongue and teak oil are made from plant resins. Viscosity is what makes them different. Fluid oil is recommended for maintaining wood products inside the home.
There are organic cleaners that use concentrated essential oils that work as furniture strippers when not diluted or used as directed. “We have actually had to refinish a couple of tables this year due to people overusing these products and removing portions of their finishes,” said Irwin.
Follow these simple steps and remedies to keep your wood furniture looking new for generations to come.
