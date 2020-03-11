Rosie on the House: Letting the sun shine in!

Who doesn't love beautiful windows? There is something so wonderful about clean, clear windows that help to bring the outside in. Views to the outside are good for the soul inside!
How to keep them beautiful is the question! Here are some tips for your windows, top to bottom and inside to out!
Window Tracks: Keep the tracks clean by wiping them out when they are dusty. If there is extra gunk in the track, use a vacuum with a narrow attachment first. Keeping the tracks clean will ensure the windows open and close easily. Take care that weep holes in the screen frame are clear as well. They need to be clean to do their job.
Shine That Glass: You can find dozens of window cleaning tips and videos online. How do you know which tips work? Josh Lawlor, of Clearco Window Cleaning, has a caution for everyone. NEVER, EVER rinse your windows with a hose. As we know, the water in Arizona is very hard. Using a hose to clean windows pushes those hard water particles into glass (which is full of microscopic pores) and they bond with the glass. This will ruin the clarity of the glass and it can never be fully restored!
To clean your windows, gather all of your tools first:
• A bucket filled with clean water: You can use water from the tap or hose bib even if it is not treated. The trick is to wipe windows dry and not to let the water evaporate on its own.
• Cleaner: We have had luck using the JAWS product, vinegar and even just plain water
• Feather duster
• Squeegee: professional grade is worth the money!
• Microfiber cloth: You can find natural cleaning products at Grove Collaborative
• Towels: to protect windowsills and paint from water drips
Begin by dusting windows using the duster. Wet the window with a sham using an ‘S’ type motion, completely wetting a pane at a time. Squeegee across from top to bottom using the squeegee. A microfiber cloth will help with any drips and the hard to reach corners.
Remove Calcium Build Up: Any time hard water is left on a window it will leave a milky film. This often happens in the event a sprinkler hits the window over and over, leaving a hard build up. Dust the windows and gather up 0000 steel wool and a CLR-type product. Using eye protection, dip the steel wool in the CLR and using a circular motion work your way across all of the milky parts of the glass. Wipe and clean as above. It may take a couple of times and some elbow grease to get the hard water removed. Check those pesky corners before you put your supplies away.
Screens Make the Finishing Touch: Do you ever hose your screens and find they look great when they are wet, but disappointingly dingy when they dry? Lawlor suggests brushing them off first before wetting. Next, use a soapy sponge and give them a once over. Finish with a thorough rinse and towel dry.
NOTE: If you are cleaning sunscreens, our friends at Arizona Sun Screens suggest using a product called Screen Magic to make them look new.
Cleaning windows can definitely be a #DIY. However, if you are short on time, a window cleaning service can save you time and energy.
Check For Issues As You Clean: While you're cleaning the glass and the track, check for problems like beads of moisture inside double-paned windows; cracks or gaps between the window casing and wall, whether inside or outside; and sunburned paint peeling off window frames. Can you still open and close your windows smoothly or are they stuck and impossible to move? Check out the links for ideas on #brokenlocks.
