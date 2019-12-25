Rosie on the House: Last-minute tips for great new year’s party

Hosting a holiday party? These last-minute tips can help you have fun with your guests.
COUNTDOWN CHECKLIST
Four Days Out:
• If you haven’t already done so, contact your HOA about parking for guests. You may have to find alternative parking offsite for guests and have a service shuttle them to your door.
• Clean the house thoroughly.
• Arrange the furniture so guests can move easily from room to room.
• Tuck away things that may get broken.
• Take inventory of cookware and serving dishes. Label each with a sticky note so you’ll remember what you plan to use it for come party time.
• Stock the bar.
• Replace burned-out lights.
• Stock the bathrooms with plenty of face and toilet tissue, soap, festive disposable hand towels, and air freshener.
• Fix sticky or squeaky doors.
• Notify the neighbors you’re having a party.
Three Days Before:
• Decorate.
• Make space in a closet. Fill it with hangers or choose a bedroom for coats and bags.
• Finish grocery shopping.
One Day Before:
• Set the tables. If you have pets, this may have to wait a day until they are put away.
• Finish pre-cooking.
Party Day:
• Finish last-minute cooking.
• Secure pets in a closed room (place a “Pets Inside. Do Not Enter” sign on the door.)
• Touch-up cleaning.
• Remove personal items from bathrooms you don’t want guests to see or take (i.e. medications).
• Set out wrapped appetizers that won’t spoil one to two hours before guests arrive. Tear off the wrap when the first guest rings the doorbell.
• Breathe, relax and enjoy!
Food & Drinks
Celebrating the holidays with family and friends is the true purpose of parties. . . or is it the food? Peppermint bark, baked ham, fudge, and fruitcake (you secretly love it) have been waiting 12 months for you.
The hors d’oeuvres should be the lightest part of your menu. A simple charcuterie board or bruschetta will tide guests over until the main meal. Bacon-wrapped asparagus, cheese balls, and a vegetable crudité are easy to make. If there isn’t a sit-down dinner, finger foods will make prep and cleaning easy.
Make sure EVERY guest has their favorite refreshments. Use a slow cooker to keep hot chocolate, apple cider or mulled wine heated. Keep it at a low setting to prevent burning throughout the party.
Stick holiday gift tags on disposable cups and ask guests to label it with their names. This way there shouldn’t be any mix-ups and fewer cups will be wasted.
Have to-go containers ready to send left overs home.
Holiday ambiance
Your home can smell like the holidays with vanilla, lemon, and rosemary simmering on the stove. Many diffused essential oils can do that too. If your tree looks a little worse for wear from Christmas morning, fill sparse areas with shiny green garland (or white for a white tree).
Lights are an important element of ambiance. Instead of regular lamps and ceiling lights, drape twinkly string lights on the ceilings, windows and outside for a festive glow. Live candles create a warm and cozy effect. Though with a lot of people milling about they could get knocked over. Consider small battery-operated LED candles instead. Keep the lights dim during your celebration. Dim lights illuminate the face attractively.
The key to enjoying your party is to do as much ahead of time as possible and have fun doing it.
