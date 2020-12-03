Rosie on the House: Keep your pets safe during the holidays

The holidays are a festive, joyous and exciting time of year. For our pets, the holidays can be stressful and scary. Keep pets happy and healthy during the holiday season by following these guidelines.
DANGEROUS DECORATIONS
Holiday plants: Poinsettias mistletoe, Christmas cacti, holly berries and lilies are poisonous to cats. Pine needles can puncture your pet's intestines or stomach if ingested. Consider a non-toxic, artificial tree that can be reused.
Leave the three without decorations for a few days. Give your pets time to get used to it. Secure it to keep it from toppling over due to rambunctious or clumsy pets (and people). Place soft, pet-friendly ornaments on the bottom branches. Christmas tree water can be poisonous because of preservatives, pesticides, fertilizers, and other additives used to keep the water fresh. Use a covered tree water dish for their safety.
Tiny pieces of glass from decorations can embed themselves in your pet's toes. Keep electrical cords out of reach from curious mouths.
Tinsel and trim are extremely dangerous to animals. They can loop around their intestines resulting in pain and expensive abdominal surgery.
Open flames: Never leave menorahs or candelabras unattended. Blow out candles before going to bed. Again, rambunctious or clumsy pets can knock them over, causing a fire and/or burn themselves.
Gift wrap: Cats will awaken from a deep sleep when they hear the crinkle of wrapping paper, gift bags, and tissue paper. Bows and ribbon can get caught in their digestive tract. Keep pets out of the area or occupied with a toy while you wrap gifts.
SENSORY OVERLOAD
Just like people, new sights, sounds, and disrupted routines can stress your pet out. They may become frightened, aggressive or try to escape.
Secure pets in a closed room with food, water, toys, a comfy bed and a litter box. Inform guests not to enter (put a sign on the door). Appoint a trusted adult who knows your pets to act as a guardian. This will ensure your pets stay inside and comfortable in their safe space.
Spend time with your pets before the festivities begin. After the guests depart, play and reassure them with snuggles and treats.
ANIMALS AS GIFTS
Gifting a pet does not work out well, particularly for the animal.
Many shelters do not recommend or allow purchasing/adopting a pet on behalf of someone. Allowing the recipient to pick out their companion is not only a gift itself but ensures the person and animal are the right fit for each other. Purchase an adoption kit with dishes, food, treats, toys, bed, litter box, and litter and pay the adoption fee instead.
Harmful Foods
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends the following foods and ingredients should never be given to your pets.
Alcohol: Never give animals alcohol. It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death.
Avocado: Primarily a problem for birds, rabbits, donkeys, horses, sheep and goats. Causes cardiovascular damage and death in birds. The heads and necks of other animals may swell.
Chocolate, coffee and caffeine: Say no to the three C’s. Vomiting, diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures, and even death can occur. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous.
Citrus: Stems, leaves, peels, fruit, and seeds of citrus plants contain varying amounts of citric acid that can cause irritation and even central nervous system depression if ingested in significant amounts.
Coconut and coconut oil: The flesh and milk of fresh coconuts contain oils that may cause stomach upset, loose stools, or diarrhea.
Grapes and raisins: Can cause kidney failure. Avoid feeding grapes and raisins to dogs.
Macadamia nuts: Weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors, and hyperthermia in dogs can occur.
Milk and dairy: As much as cats love it, milk and other dairy-based products cause diarrhea or other digestive upset.
Nuts: Nuts contain high amounts of oils and fats that can cause vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.
Onions, garlic, chives: Can cause gastrointestinal irritation and lead to red blood cell damage. Cats are more susceptible. Dogs are at risk if a large enough amount is consumed.
Raw/undercooked meat, eggs and bones: Salmonella and E. coli can be present. Raw eggs can lead to skin and coat problems. Raw bones might cause choking, or grave injury should they splinter, lodge, or puncture your pet's digestive tract.
Salt and salty snack foods: Large amounts of salt can produce excessive thirst and urination, or even sodium ion poisoning. Salty foods cause vomiting, diarrhea, depression, tremors, elevated body temperature, seizures, and even death.
Xylitol: This sweetener can cause insulin release, which can lead to liver failure. Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy, and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to seizures.
Yeast dough: Gas accumulating in the digestive system from yeast dough can be painful and cause the stomach to bloat and twist, becoming a life-threatening emergency. Yeast produces ethanol. A dog ingesting raw bread dough can become drunk (see alcohol).
If you suspect your pet has eaten any of these foods, note the amount ingested and contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 immediately.
Follow these guidelines for a safe and joyous season for all.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM; 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.