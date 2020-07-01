Rosie on the House: Keep eye on home even when you're away!

When it comes to security, everyone is concerned! We want to know that when we are home, we are safe inside, and when we are away, our belongings are safe.
It seems that with all the new products on the market, home security has become a DIY project. Just pick up a system at the hardware store, read the instructions, place the sensors on your doors and windows, download an app, and voila!, security system in place. It’s also seemingly cheaper than traditional security systems.
Our mission today is to compare DIY systems with the traditional alarm companies.
DIY security systems are really popular. They are inexpensive, relatively easy to use, and can be installed anywhere there is good internet service. Most of the significant difference comes in the form of the quality of monitoring. DIY alarm systems are tempting; you can install one for $400 to $600 and pay a monthly fee for monitoring.
Monitoring the system ranges from $25 to $55 depending on the monitoring services provided and uses your Wi-Fi for access. Almost all DIY systems work on Wi-Fi via the internet. Big companies host the servers and if they go down, as they have done from time to time, your system goes down, too. Units have a backup battery, but it does not compensate for the lack of an internet connection. The system is only as reliable as your internet.
These systems are not a viable option for those who live outside of good internet service. If a burglary happens while the internet is down or you have lost connection, you basically have no alarm system. This also disables all the features that you may be relying on, like opening the door for repair men or opening your garage door.
Cellular based systems most reliable
We spoke with Jared Wright of Tekna Security & Smart Home. He recommends using a system that is Cellular based and does not rely on the internet or traditional phone lines. A cellular based system is a great option if you are in a remote location, have forsaken your landline or do not want to be dependent on internet services for security.
In Arizona, landlines and internet connectors run along the outside of the house and can be compromised. Lines can be cut or weather damaged and the internet can be hacked. Once a cellular alarm is installed, you can rely on it to work.
These systems are proactive, meaning that when the alarm is triggered, the police or fire department are called depending on the sensor that was triggered. You, the homeowner, are always notified of these events by phone call or text notification.
Depending on your system, the security panel in your home actually allows you to talk directly to the person who is monitoring your system. A homeowner can then give their password to let the security company know all is well. If someone is threatening them, they can give a false password indicating that something is wrong.
The newer alarm systems also have an app for cell phones allowing connection with features that alert you when the kids get home, if they’re home late, or if someone is at the door, etc. The apps can be integrated with virtually any smart locks, smart lights, temperature controls, or any other smart house technology!
NOTE: Landline-based systems can easily be modified to switch to cellular. The wiring system is simply left in place and the switch happens in the alarm control box.
Choosing a security system provider is similar to choosing any contractor. Check to make sure they are licensed with the AZROC (AZ Registrar of Contractors). Security providers should also be licensed by their industry with the AZBTR (AZ Board of Technical Registration) — both of which are required by Arizona State law.
Do your homework when you hire a contractor of any type. Whether you find them through a neighbor, an ad or a home show — be sure to do your own research. Never assume that a contractor is legit unless you have done your own research.
Choosing a system that works for you and your situation is key to success with any security system. You can better monitor your home for safety if it is equipped with a quality security system.
