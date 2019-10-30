Because of the prices we pay for the latest advances in technology, it’s important to keep our electronics in good working order by regularly cleaning them. Below are some tips for cleaning electronics around your home.
Capture the Dust Bunnies:
Dust bunnies can be a fire hazard if they collect near electronics and sockets. Regular dusting and vacuuming with a hose can significantly reduce the amount of dust that lingers near your electrical outlets and appliances.
Security Camera Sensors:
Keeping security cameras clean is a critical aspect of keeping us safe. Use a dry microfiber cloth, the same kind you can get from an eyewear or optometry store. Before wiping, give the unit a little blast of compressed air.
“It’s also a good idea to know if the lenses and covers of your cameras are plastic or glass,” said Tekna’s Life Safety Specialist, Jared Wright, a Rosie-Certified Partner. “Most of the inexpensive cameras from big box stores will be plastic. Like your car’s headlights, these will yellow and oxidize after a year or two and then there’s not much you can do. They’ll never return to 'like new' and the image will always be inferior if you don’t maintain them.”
Thermostats:
Thermostats typically do not require cleaning beyond a light dusting. If it is a touch-screen, use a dry microfiber cloth. Some thermostats require a battery that needs to be changed from time to time. Refer to the manual for information.
Remote Controls & Video Game Consoles:
The remote control is one of the most germ-infested items in the house. Using disinfectant wipes, wipe down all remote and video game controls. Use a cotton swab and a bit of rubbing alcohol to get into the areas between the buttons. When staying in a hotel room, be sure to disinfect the remote with sanitizing wipes and then wash your hands.
Television and Computer Screens:
There are cleaners specifically made for screens that do not contain oils or waxes. Gently spray on the screen. Using a soft or microfiber cloth, wipe away the screen cleaner. Make sure the cloth is lint-free. Otherwise, you are adding lint all over your screens. Your screens will be lint, dust, and fingerprint-free.
Computer Keyboard and Accessories:
No matter how much hand washing you do, your fingers carry bacteria and oils that could cause the keys to stick and get dirty. With your computer off, gently wipe down the keyboard with a soft cloth. Gently spray a cleaner on your cloth. Do not spray directly on the computer keys. You can also use handy wipes on these keyboards.
Once you have wiped the keyboard, using compressed air, spray between the keys. The air will release any debris that has fallen between the keys. You may need to take a quick wipe of the keyboard. However, you can use a dry cloth at this point. Use the same wipes to clean your computer accessories, like the mouse, mousepads, and covers.
Cell Phones:
Clean cell phones regularly by using a similar method to clean computer screens. For home phones, use disinfecting wipes to remove bacteria from the unit. One of the worst places to use your phone is in the bathroom. When toilets flush, fecal bacteria like E. coli spread everywhere, including your phone.
Test Smoke Alarms and Replace Batteries:
Test smoke alarms every month. If you can’t remember when you replaced the batteries, replace them now. Keep an assortment of fresh batteries on hand.
Dust, bacteria and germs build-up on our electronics. Get into a regular cleaning habit and avoid illness and fire.
