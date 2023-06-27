Microburst

A microburst during the monsoon can develop quickly, out of nowhere, and create spectacular lighting strikes.

 John D Sirlin

We are in the time of year Arizonans call the “monsoon season.” The name is redundant because "monsoon” is considered a season. In any case, the season generally begins June 15 and ends September 30.

The northern parts of Arizona may not see the seasonal effects until the first week of July. According to the National Weather Service, the monsoon is a weather pattern characterized by a wind shift from a predominant flow from the west to a southern flow. This brings tropical moisture up through Mexico and into the Southwest.

image001 (3).png


