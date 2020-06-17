Rosie on the House: Is home water treatment system right for you?

Have you heard about the benefits of a water treatment system and wonder if it is something your home would benefit from? Water treatment comes in two forms. Water softening removes the hard water component of our water and water filtration removes impurities and contaminants from your water used for cooking and drinking.
Here are some things to help determine if you would benefit from a water softener or water filtration.
The effects of hard water on your home
Mineral build up on faucets and fixtures:
Do your plumbing fixtures have a coating of hard white junk that is hard to remove? Hard water, water that is high in particulates of calcium and magnesium, leaves behind a residue when it dries. If it is not removed it will continue to build up and can even prohibit faucets from turning all the way on or off, slowing water flow. Hard water also makes it difficult to get a good shine on all hard surfaces like windows, floors and countertops.
Laundry that is greying and stiff:
Hard water adds wear to clothing and fabric as well as dulls the colors and grays the whites. Hard water will also make your washing machine work harder.
Dishes come out murky:
That murky look on your dishes, especially your glasses, comes from the mineral deposits left on dishes after the rinse cycle is run and the dishes are dry. In addition, hard water can plug up wash arms, keeping them from providing the amount of water needed to clean well.
Water heater lasts less than 10 years:
The buildup of hard water deposits in the bottom of your hot water heater can shorten its life.
Hair and skin are dry:
The feeling that your skin is extra dry and your hair extra frizzy can be accentuated with hard water.
Misting Systems have begun to spit instead of spray:
The nozzles of any misting system clog with mineral deposits over time, causing them to have trouble delivering as even spray. When the nozzles become plugged, they will need to be cleaned or replaced.
Solving hard water issues with water softening
The installation of a water softener that removes the minerals and particles of hard water, through a process called ion exchange, will solve these issues and free up a lot of need for expensive repairs to your home plumbing. Without the mineral buildup:
• Faucets and fixtures are much easier to keep clean and will look newer longer.
• The dishwasher and washing machine will do their jobs better and require less detergent. Appliances last longer.
• Water heaters will deliver clean, softened water to your shower and last longer.
• Misting systems will function better with softened water and without the mineral build up. The misting spray will not leave a white coating on nearby surfaces.
• Hair will have a silky-smooth feel and skin will not require as much lotion, if any!
What about unappealing drinking water?
Consider a water filtration system to remedy water that is full of floaties and has an “off” taste. If for whatever reason your own water tap is not your go-to for a glass of water, using a reverse osmosis system will give you the clear, pure water you are looking for.
Most importantly, these systems remove potentially harmful contaminants from your water supply, including chlorine, trihalomethanes (TTHMs), chloroform, pesticides, sediment, organic materials, and other contaminants. This can help ease or eliminate health concerns related to these contaminants.
Imagine having pure, clean water and ice in your own kitchen — no disposable water bottles needed!
Questions to ask when choosing a Water Treatment System:
It's hard to believe that something as simple as H2O has become such a complicated topic. There is a lot of misinformation out there, so it is important to do your homework.
Be sure to vet the water treatment company before setting an appointment!
• Are they licensed, bonded and insured?
• Registered with the AZROC (Arizona Registrar of Contractors)?
• How long have they been in business?
• What is their reputation for service? Ask for referrals.
• Is the company registered at the AZWQA (Arizona Water Quality Association)? Members are held to the industry's high code of ethics and ongoing education, assuring you, the customer, that the company is committed to a high standard.
• Feel free to investigate the product. Ask lots of questions! Make sure you understand the different water treatment products and what they can and can't do.
Make sure you know exactly how the product works and what the products are rated for and understand the maintenance requirements.
You will want the product you buy to be certified by the WQA (Water Quality Association). The WQA’s consumer-friendly site is a great resource for learning about water treatment and products. It contains a list of independently tested and qualified water treatment products and verifies what each product is capable of. The WQA Gold Seal of Approval is earned by those products that qualify. You will want a product with this seal.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM and on KAFF-AM (930) in Flagstaff. 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.