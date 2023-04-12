Phoenix Children’s Hospital reports that the typical medical costs for a child injured in a non-fatal drowning can cost as much as $250,000 per year for long-term care. A barrier, such as a pool fence, costs roughly $2,000 and can reduce drowning risk when properly used. Talk about savings . . . and we don't mean just the monetary kind.

Barriers



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

