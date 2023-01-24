removing tile

Remove tiles with a hammer and chisel. Wear safety gloves and glasses when removing broken pieces.

A chipped tile can be a safety hazard. You can cut your foot on the sharp edges or trip over. Chipped and broken tiles must be repaired.

A cracked tile floor is invariably a cracked concrete floor that has telegraphed through to the tile. Telegraphing means the flooring will take on any imperfections, protrusions, or undulations in the substrate (foundation). It is often a result of poor installation and maintenance.



