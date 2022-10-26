Sheetrock,Removal

A stud within your home is a 2x4 or 2x6 wooden beam that forms the frame for the wall. Drywall is placed over the frame, then mudded and painted.

Before you hang a flat screen TV, priceless piece of art or heavy shelves on a wall, you must locate the stud behind the drywall. Therefore, a stud finder is a must-have tool in your toolbox. In fact, it’s one of the 12 must-have tools, according to Rosie.

Stud finders come in different shapes and sizes, varying in their functions. It’s important to know how to use them correctly, otherwise, you risk having that fancy flatscreen TV fall off the wall.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

