Rosie on the House: How to fall in love with your water

Ah ... love. Love is soft. Love feels good. Love should not be hard, crunchy or leave a bad taste in your mouth. Is your home’s water full of love?
“More than 85 percent of the United States has hard water, but Arizona has some of the hardest water you’ll find anywhere,” said Mike Mattox, general manager, Kinetico Water Systems, a Rosie-Certified Partner.
So, if you don’t have a home water treatment system, then you probably don’t love your water. Heck, you probably don’t even like it. But there is something you can do about it.
“We can change the water’s quality by installing a water treatment system," said Mattox.
A purification system will give you bottled-water quality at the convenience of your kitchen tap. This is perhaps the most effective form of water filtration. A water softener removes the minerals that make your water “hard” all over the house. Whole house filtration removes chlorine.
These systems remove up to 98 percent of metals, pathogens, chlorine, and dirt, so your water smells and tastes like nothing but water.
TIP: You’ll need to change purification filters about every 12 to 18 months. If you touch the filter by accident, bacteria from your hands can contaminate your drinking water.
Love Your Drinking Water: Remember when you were a kid and you’d just turn on the tap for a glass of water — that’s if you even bothered with a glass. Now, very few people drink from the kitchen or bathroom sink unless they have a water treatment system. Stop wasting money on bottled water. It adds up, and the bottles are not good for the environment.
Love Your Shower & Bath Water: A whole home water treatment system will leave your hair and skin silky smooth. You won’t need to glop on a bunch of hand and body lotion throughout the day to stave off the dryness. You will also use less conditioner to control dry, frizzy hair. Additionally, minerals won’t build up on your showerhead, faucets, door, or in the tub. It will make cleaning your bathroom quicker and with less elbow grease.
Love Your Laundry Water: After a soothing warm shower or bath, the last thing you want to do is step into a crunchy robe or swaddle yourself in a stiff towel. A whole home system will keep your laundry soft, fluffy and fresh.
Untreated water can turn white fabrics gray and fade colored laundry. Fabrics wear out up to 15 percent faster, too. Washing machines can wear out nearly 30 times faster when using hard water. The Water Quality Association reports laundry costs can double in households using hard water.
With a whole home treatment system, your washing machine will last longer. You can even spend 80 percent less on soap and cleaning products because hard water prevents soap from lathering, so you need to use more of it.
Love Your Coffee & Tea Water: Hard water distorts the taste of coffee and tea. If you spent money on a high-end coffeemaker, you aren’t getting your money’s worth. You may as well boil a pot of water and dump in a handful of dirt and leaves. Treated water will bring out the rich, full flavor and color of coffee and tea. Your coffeepot will last longer. Concentrated juice and drink mixes also will taste better.
Love Your Household Cleaning Water: What's the point of cleaning if the water you are using is not clean? Heavy minerals can leave watermarks and scratch very fine surfaces. Using untreated water requires additional cleaning time and the use of environmentally unfriendly cleaning products. With soft treated water, you can use less cleaning agent, therefore saving money.
Love Your Kitchen & Bath Fixtures: No matter how much you clean, you simply can’t get that white crusty stuff caused by hard water off your fixtures. Once cleaned and with a new whole home water treatment system in place, you will regularly be able to see your reflection in them.
Love the water flowing into your home by giving it some love. Install a water softener and reduce hard water mineral deposits throughout your home for better tasting and feeling water.
