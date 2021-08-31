Rosie on the House: Home maintenance tasks between now & October

A hint of fall is in the air when temperatures dip below 100 degrees. Therefore, it’s time to harvest apples in Willcox, watch football, and think about the seasonal maintenance needed in your home.
Cooling
As the need for air conditioning diminishes, Joanna Buglewicz, president of Green Valley Heating & Cooling, a Rosie-Certified Partner, suggests the following preventative maintenance measures:
Replace and/or clean air filters.
Check the condition of air vents. If it has been more than five years since they have been professionally cleaned, schedule an appointment with your HVAC service company.
Schedule a tune-up for the heater to optimize its function.
Have the indoor air quality evaluated by a professional HVAC technician. Protect yourself and your family against the health hazards caused by pollutants.
Chimney Care
Keeping fireplaces and chimneys clean is a safety issue. The care is different if you burn wood or if you have artificial logs heated by gas.
Arizona Chimney Sweep, a Rosie-Certified Partner, recommends having the chimney cleaned every five years or for every cord of wood burned — whichever comes first. A build-up of creosote can be a fire hazard. An inspection of the fireplace should include the flu, flue pipe, and damper.
If the fireplace has a direct vent, it is best to have it periodically checked.
Many homeowners have opted for gas logs due to the growing number of restricted burn days. For gas burning logs, have the fittings, flue, and flue pipe checked. It is also a good idea to have the gas log set professionally cleaned. Note: With a gas log fireplace, the flue must always be partially open in the event of a gas leak.
Pool Maintenance
Once the nights dip into the 80-degree range or the kids go back to school, assess your pool pump's run time and chemical use. The pump can be reduced by a couple of hours a day during off-peak hours. Less chlorine is needed during cooler temperatures, too. Be sure to test your pool water (or have it tested at your local pool supply) and make sure you are not wasting money by over-chlorinating. Check your pool filters and buckets. Even though monsoons will be over, deciduous trees start losing their leaves which can clog the system.
To keep the pool water fresh, replace it every couple of years. Wait until the daytime highs are below 80 degrees to drain the pool. Water Conservation Note: Rather than draining the pool and refilling it from the hose, recycle the water. Ambiance Pool Service, the sister company of Rosie-Certified Partner, Omni Pool Builders & Design, offers this innovative service in Sahuarita.
Irrigation & Landscaping
Our plants and landscape are living and breathing organisms, requiring close attention to detail. While there are "smart" watering systems, the smartest thing a homeowner can do is become a student of their unique yard. Watering systems should be adjusted every quarter. When the seasons change, cutting back on watering frequency should be considered.
Fall is the time to start planting seasonal flowers. Wait until the soil cools down (usually around October) to plant bulbs. Additionally, fall is a great time to start composting. All of those fallen autumn leaves eventually decay into rich organic material that will leave your garden brimming with growth.
Gutters & Roofs
The gutters need inspection during this seasonal transition. As the leaves begin to drop, they can become clogged and can lead to exterior damage. The interior can flood, too.
While you’re on the roof inspecting the gutters, inspect the roof. We had a wild monsoon that caused a lot of damage. One warning sign of damage is the presence of granules that have fallen from the shingles. That can be a sign of material loss from the roof. Ensure that the metal flashing around your chimney and valleys in the roof is not damaged.
Safety Equipment & Prevention
With the cooler temperatures approaching, you may be eager to use your wood or gas fireplace. Verify its functionality and safety before you use it. Replace the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they properly function.
Bugelwicz also suggests getting the dryer exhaust vents inspected and cleaned by a professional. This measure will save money and reduce the chances of a dryer fire.
Keep The Warm Air Inside
Make sure the temperature in your home is consistent from room to room. Call your HVAC service company and schedule a home energy audit. The technician will inspect your windows and doors to ensure there are no gaps that will allow heat loss during the winter. A simple test you can do is slipping a piece of paper under the closed door and between the door and door jam. If it’s moving, there may be a draft. Replace the weatherstripping.
Now vs. Later
Monitoring, inspecting, and repairing issues before they become serious problems will save you money and headaches down the line.
