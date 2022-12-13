rug slipping

Think safety when it comes to area rugs. An unsecured rug can spell disaster especially if someone hits their head on the floor.

 Andrey Popov | Shutterstock

Have you ever pulled a muscle sliding down the hallway on a rug that was not adhered to the floor? Or taken a trip to the ER because a kitchen knife slipped out of your hands? Did a mirror fall off the wall because the screws did not grip the stud?

There are so many things around the house that, if not equipped with the appropriate grips, can cause you to gripe.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?