Have you ever pulled a muscle sliding down the hallway on a rug that was not adhered to the floor? Or taken a trip to the ER because a kitchen knife slipped out of your hands? Did a mirror fall off the wall because the screws did not grip the stud?
There are so many things around the house that, if not equipped with the appropriate grips, can cause you to gripe.
Here are some household items that need to have the proper grip.
Rugs and mats
An unsecured rug can cause a host of injuries, even fatal ones, if someone hits their head on the floor. Think safety when it comes to area rugs, as well as welcome, exercise and tub mats.
Prevent them from sliding out from under you, or you sliding off of them, by:
• Using a non-slip rug pad
• Using rug tape, sticky tape, Velcro strips or adhesive spray
• Buying a rug with a gripper or a non-slip rubber backing
• Adhering silicone caulk to the back of the rug
• Placing heavy furniture on top of the rug
If using a rug pad, trim the pad one inch smaller than the rug on all four sides.
For an additional layer of safety in the bathroom, install grab bars and handles in and near the tub and shower.
Kitchenware
Knives: According to PubMed.gov, injuries from slicing an avocado accounted for an estimated 50,413 visits to the ER between 1998 and 2017. New Yorker Bagels notes that slicing bagels is the fifth most risky activity in the kitchen.
Pots and pans: Protect your hands from burns with heat-resistant rubber handles. That way if you pick up a pot that is too hot, you don’t drop it on the floor or your feet.
Shelf Liners: Place rubber shelf liners in the kitchen cabinets. They will keep things from sliding around when you are reaching inside.
Tools
According to research by Clearsurance, in 2020, more than 290,000 home-improvement injuries required an ER visit, and more than 24,000 required a hospital stay. The study doesn’t review which projects caused the most injuries, but it revealed the most common types of injuries, injured body parts, and the tools that caused the most injuries.
A hammer or power tool with a worn grip could easily increase your risk of injury. Some tools are too wieldy for smaller hands. Be sure that the tools you use fit your hand for a secure grip. Tomboy Tools used to sell tools made for women. However, they no longer exist, but you can find a good selection at Pink Power.
Heavy wall hangings
Start with a stud finder so you can drill screws or picture hooks into the two-by-four wooden studs behind the drywall. While moving the stud finder across the wall, a light will flash and a beep will sound when you reach a stud because wood is denser than the cosmetic half-inch of drywall in front of it. Mark the spot with a pencil.
For heavier loads in drywall – like a mirror, shelf, or a picture over 20 pounds – use a molly or toggle bolt. A toggle bolt is installed the same way as a molly bolt. There are many fastener options. Make sure you select the right one.
A power screwdriver is great for drilling screws into studs. A power drill or combined driver-drill can speed things up when using molly bolts or toggle bolts on drywall because you need to drill a hole about the same diameter as a molly bolt.
Miscellaneous
Mobile phone: Those suckers can be pretty slippery! One drop, and it's bye-bye phone and hundreds of dollars. Place it in phone case with a sturdy grip before you walk out of the phone store.
Shoes: Be sure your house slippers have a rubber grip on them. You can easily go sliding away on socks or slippers that only have a fabric sole. That may have been fun when you were eight, but it’s not so fun and can be quite dangerous when you are 58 or older.
Pool handrail: It’s hard to grip a metal pool handrail when it’s been exposed to 117 degrees and direct sunlight. Just touching it can make you jump back and accidentally fall in the pool or spa. Securely cover it with a cover made for handrails. Slice a pool noodle lengthwise for a quick fix. One ROTH staffer has a KoolGrips Comfort Cover on her pool’s handrail. The company is based in Scottsdale.
Replace old grips
Even if many of these items have grips, they can wear down. Replace the grip or buy a new item when it makes sense.