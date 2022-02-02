Rosie on the House: Fortify exterior doors for extra security

While you may welcome guests into your home through your front, side, or garage doors, you need to make it difficult for burglars to get in. Here are some simple DIY tips to reinforce the entry points of your house.
Doors
Many exterior doors are hollow, limiting the effectiveness of any protective device. For added security, consider replacing a hollow door with a standard exterior, solid door.
Steel front doors are the least expensive when compared with fiberglass or wood. They come in many different styles and panel configurations, but you probably won’t be able to find one with the rustic look that’s most popular for Southwestern-style stucco homes.
Solid-core and metal doors are harder to kick open than hollow doors, so consider them for all entry points. Pella, a Rosie-Certified Partner, offers many options.
Secure sliding glass doors with a locking jamb pin to prevent the door from being lifted out of the track and removed. Place a large decal on the glass that warns burglars of your home security system.
Security Screens
Rosie is a big believer in security doors, not the farmhouse-kind of screen door that keeps the bugs out, but the metal security screen door with a deadbolt. They are the most cost-effective tool for home security. With a security door, a burglar must go through two systems. The screen door's jamb can't be broken with a big hammer or pried loose. A good screen security door is a huge asset. The hinges are secured with non-removable pins so the door can't be taken off hinges. All it takes with a cheap screen door is rope and a hearty tug to pull it off the hinges.
Door Hardware
What good is a solid door if the locks and bolts are subpar?
The door itself doesn’t have as much to do with security as you may think. The door jamb is the weakest link. All a burglar needs to do is take a large hammer and hit the deadbolt or lock. The doorjamb will split, and the door can be opened in a matter of five seconds, particularly in the afternoon when everyone is at work.
It’s the doorknobs and deadbolts that do the work.
Doorknobs and deadbolts come in three classes – one, two, and three as rated by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for durability and performance.
One is the lowest quality, cheapest product that virtually provides you without any security at all. For a house, don't buy anything below class two. Almost every residential hardware manufacturer makes a class three, which is what Rosie recommends.
Install a deadbolt lock with a one-inch or longer throw bolt (horizontal bolt) that requires a key to open it, plus a doorknob that needs a key. That’s two layers of protection right there.
Invest in a four-screw, high-security strike plate as part of your door’s hardware. Use three-inch-long wood screws to secure strike plates and door hinges.
Pro Tip: If your door has a glass window, be sure to use a double cylinder deadbolt – the type that requires a key to enter from the outside and to exit from the inside. Note: Don’t place the key next to the door. If the burglar breaks the glass, they might be able to reach the key. Speaking of breaking glass, it is not likely that a burglar will do that. It’s too loud and will attract attention. That said, you don’t want to be the exception to the rule.
Buy the best lock you can afford. Insurance company research shows that burglars often bypass homes with high-quality locks because they’re harder to pick or break.
A class three deadbolt or doorknob is usually kick and bump resistant. A class one deadbolt will cost $7 to $10 and a class three $25 to $40.
You can determine the class on the hardware’s packaging. However, the class is not required to be printed. If the class is not noted on the package, don’t buy it. Install Schlage or Kwikset and you will be well secured.
In the 1990s home builders started to put kickplates in jambs. Doors installed earlier than that are very susceptible to being broken into. Upgrade your door and hardware if your house was built before the 1990s.
Pay as much attention to securing the door to your attached garage as you do to the front door. Secure the doors that lead to the outside and the door that opens from the inside of the garage into the house.
The garage door probably is a home's least-secure entry point. If a burglar can get into the garage, he can do almost anything else without worrying that the neighbors will notice.
