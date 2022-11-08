Odors are generally a topic we avoid in polite conversation. You’re not likely to walk into your neighbor’s house and ask, “Wow, what is that smell?”
Though, homeowners aren't shy about asking us.
We have heard it all and have solutions to rid the offending odors emanating from the bedroom, laundry room, kitchen and other spaces in your home. We get more homeowners asking for advice about bad odors than any other subject. What follows are some viable solutions.
Sewage smells
Sometimes that semi-permanent awful smell in your bathroom, kitchen or backyard is a problem stemming from the roof where the plumbing system has a vent. In many cases, the vent isn't tall enough. A gust of wind can blow smelly gasses across your roof and into your north or east-facing yards. The wind can swirl around and blow methane gas back into your house through a window or down the vent.
This isn't just a problem for older homes; it can happen in new construction. We have actually seen this in multi-million dollar homes in pricey neighborhoods.
The good news is it can be fixed with minimal expense and effort. First, you need an extension on the vent pipe – use a PVC pipe that can fit over the existing pipe and extend it a foot or two. If that does not do the trick, add a fan with a charcoal filter (we like the Odor Hog) to the vent to absorb the gasses or an inline-powered ventilating fan to blow them away.
Bathroom odors
A problem with a vent can affect all the drains in your house, but if the smell comes from one sink, then the P-trap (the U-shaped pipe under the sink) may be clogged or lined with years of accumulated stinky gunk.
The pipe under the fragrant sink drain could be obstructed with hair, toothpaste, dirt and soap scum that over time will reek. Remove the P-trap and clean it out. You may need to use a drain cleaner daily until the enzymes can eat away at the trapped organic mess.
CAUTION: Never use highly corrosive liquid drain cleaners or drain cleaning crystals. Bio Pros is a great product with several formulas.
Winter Visitors: If you leave your house unattended for months and water does not run through the drains, unpleasant odors can seep out from them. Have someone turn on the water a few times in every sink and tub while you are away. The water acts as a seal in the pipe under the drains and can prevent sewer or septic gasses from entering your home.
In general, bathroom ceiling fans can help remove odors, but these fans don’t last forever. If they sound as if they’re rattling, they’re probably not doing their job and need to be replaced before burning out.
You can easily remove a fan after turning off the power to the room at your electrical panel. After removing the cover from the old fan, unplug the electrical cord and find the screws securing the fan unit to the ceiling. Using a flat-head screwdriver, remove the screws, pull out the fan and take it to the store to match a replacement.
Exhaust fans will rid your indoor air of humidity, odors and smoke. Pro tip: Run exhaust fans only during bathroom visits, showering and cooking. If you run them all the time, they will suck your expensive air-conditioned air out of the house, and that's a waste of energy.
Additional odor removal tips
These simple tasks will also keep unpleasant odors from overtaking your home.
- Mount a reverse osmosis system under the kitchen sink. It can remove up to 98% of the metals, pathogens, chlorine and dirt that can add foul smells and flavor to the water you drink and cook with.
- Empty the drip pan under your refrigerator every few months. Soak it in warm, sudsy water in the sink to remove food, mold and odors.
- Keep a big jug of white vinegar on hand. Mixed with water, white vinegar works as well as chemical cleaners on windows, floors, and kitchen and bathroom surfaces. It also does an excellent job of removing set-in odors.
- For a home gym, a "man cave" where guests might smoke cigars, or a hobby room where glue or paint is used, choose a well-ventilated space or a space that has at least one window. Odors from sweat, smoke and adhesives can linger.
- Treat the septic tank with Bio Pros, which contains active bacteria and enzymes that break down household waste. Pour it down only one drain or toilet in the house.
- Pull the rubber splash guard out of the kitchen sink drain and run it through the dishwasher. Bits of food from the garbage disposal can splash up, sticking to the guard's underside and make the sink smell like trash.
- Switch to chemical-free cleaners and air fresheners. A clean smell created by artificially scented cleaners and room deodorizers usually isn’t healthy. It might cover pet, smoke and cooking odors, but it doesn’t get rid of them for good.
Dangerous odors
Pay attention to what your nose picks up. Teach all family members what to do if they smell gas – leave the house and call 911. Everyone should know where the main shut-off valve is and how to turn the gas off.
Also, beware of what you can’t smell – carbon monoxide. If you heat your home with a gas furnace or use other gas appliances, install carbon monoxide detectors that will alert you to the presence of gas.