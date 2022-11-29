Know what wreaks havoc on roofs? Reindeer… and weather and poor maintenance.
With Christmas just a few weeks away, and if you haven’t done it yet, now is the time to start decking the halls, including stringing up the outdoor Christmas lights.
While you are on the roof hanging the lights, inspect it. Lyons Roofing, a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, offers these inspection suggestions:
Missing shingles
The shingles on your roof should be uniform and in a predictable pattern. While hanging your Christmas lights, look for a break in the pattern. That could indicate a missing shingle. A single missing shingle could be a problem, especially if it indicates where your roof has been damaged, perhaps in a windstorm.
Cracked tiles
Heavy blows from something tossed by the wind can easily crack the tiles on your roof. In the deserts of Arizona, strong windstorms are not uncommon during certain seasons. A bad crack could cause a leak whenever it rains, further damaging your home. Keep an eye open for cracks while working on holiday decorations.
Exposed foam
Many flat-topped homes use sprayed polyurethane foam (SPF) as the roofing material. It provides an energy-efficient option for insulation and ample protection from the weather and powerful sunlight. However, no roofing material is perfect. The foam of your roof should not be openly exposed but instead covered by strong top coats. If you see foam sticking out of your roof while working on Christmas lights, it is a problem.
Damaged ventilation
Rooftops of any kind will often have a ventilation system. The system could be simple rectangular grates at the end of vents or spinning metal turbines. Any damage should be easy to see on ventilation, as it often comes in the form of dents and bent grating.
Indentations
Your rooftop should not have any unexplained dips and indentations. If you see one while working on holiday lights, make a note and steer clear. The dent could be where the roof has weakened, which could possibly break underfoot.
Holiday Light Tips
Lyons Roofing also offers five hints for hanging Christmas lights that are roof-friendly:
- Secure hang points: A surefire way to damage your roof is securing and hanging Christmas lights off spots that are not rated to hold any weight or take the force of a hammer driving a nail. Do not try to use shingles or tiling to hang lights. Test the durability of the wood before you work on it. If you are not putting up too much lighting, you might get away with just using a staple gun, which should be relatively safe for use on wood trimming.
- Tread softly: When or if you need to walk on your roof, please do so carefully; do not rush, and do not take heavy steps. Some rooftops are not boot-friendly, especially pitched residential roofs, and could be crushed or damaged when you walk up there. If you question whether it is safe to walk on your roof, then it is not. Find an alternative method to hang your lights that do not require endangering your health.
- Ladder safety: The right ladder height for your Christmas light hanging job is crucial. Overextending yourself to hang the lights may cause you to grab the roof for balance. This will increase the risk of a fall. Roof damage can occur if you slip or put too much weight on one spot. Always have a friend or family member hold onto the ladder when it is leaning against a building.
- Careful removal: As tempting as it might be to just yank the Christmas lights down by a loose end when the holiday season passes, do not. Pulling a light string down can rip tiles, shingles and chunks of wood right out of place. When it comes time to remove the decorations, do so with as much carefulness as you did to put them up.
- If you find roof damage while hanging lights: Call a professional roofing company licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.