Not all homes are connected to a city's sewer system. It's important to know whether or not yours is connected. Homes that do not have a direct connection will typically have a septic system.

A septic system consists of a buried two-chambered tank connected directly to your home’s pipes. Solid waste will fall and collect at the bottom of the tank to eventually be pumped out. Fluids and less dense waste will continue to be drained into the drainfield, also called a leach field. This field is essentially an area on the property where liquids drain deep into the soil, are broken down by bacteria, and converted to nutrients. Any water that stays near the surface will eventually evaporate.



