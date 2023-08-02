Pets, like us, want to be comfortable and feel safe in their homes. We can't cover all species of pets such as birds, lizards, tortoises, gerbils, fish and such in this article. The focus here is cats and dogs because you know cats — it’s all about them, anyway.
We certainly have a love affair with our furry friends. They provide us with security and emotional support in exchange for our responsibility to care for and protect them. Our homes are as varied as our pets’ personalities. How we make our pets part of our home will vary, too. Here are some ideas to enhance their experience in our homes without totally taking over (again, cue cats).
Pet rooms. If you have a spare room, be it a bedroom, unused office space, or even a walk-in closet, you could convert this to a safe place for your pets. Include comfortable beds, a lot of toys and a water station. If the space has access to plumbing from an adjacent room, consider including a pet grooming station with a bathing sink. Consider the materials for flooring. Canine claws can scratch a soft flooring finish like some engineered wood products. Carpet fibers can easily be pulled from claws. A flooring that will withstand wet accidents and claws is best.
Pet spaces. This usually entails carving out a niche in a room whose primary use is human-based. A section of the living area, a piece of your office, or even a bedroom can be transformed into the place you want for your pet. Using a corner in an existing space inside is usually best. Some folks opt to create a space in their garage. This works only if the garage is temperature controlled for heating and cooling for your pets’ well-being. Keeping your pet in an unconditioned space is close to the equivalent of leaving them in a car, and we know that should never happen.
Arizonans love living outdoors. Having places for our pets outside is just as important. Under the canopy where we keep our outdoor furniture is a perfect place for a bed or cat tower. Protect these items from the elements to keep them in good condition for many years.
Making pet spaces comfortable is not our only responsibility for our friends. Their safety is also a concern that we need to address. Inside spaces tend to be a little easier to accomplish as opposed to exterior spaces.
Interior spaces. We tend to keep our homes in a fairly safe condition. If there are children at home, this suggestion almost goes without saying. But, we will say it anyway: Make sure caustic and poisonous materials are safely out of reach of your pets. This can include laundry soaps, cleaning products, paints and paint products, and medications tucked away where they cannot be reached. The products we tend to keep in our laundry rooms and garages are ones we generally do not want pets to get into.
The same caution given to interior products applies to outdoor products, too. Keeping these types of products in a cabinet works unless your pet is part Houdini. In that case, you will need to take appropriate action. Another aspect of interior spaces to consider is the safety and well-being of the things you don't want your pet getting into – shoes and electric cords!
Exterior spaces. Outside is great, but it brings a whole set of variables. Some of the same steps you would take to protect yourself and your children work to help make your yard pet-safe. Dave Munsey, the Fox 11 weatherman, always admonished us to "Watch your kids around water!" The same can be said for your pets. Pool safety is for them, too!
Having a well-fenced yard, or a portion thereof, is a great way to keep your pets from running away and prevent other pets from interacting with them. Wildlife has been known to scale six-foot-tall walls in search of a meal. Your pet is just that to those critters, so be diligent. Another warning is appropriate here; if your yard is sprayed for pests, some products need 10 minutes to dry before becoming inert. That is when the spray is only dangerous to the pests it is focusing on. Keep your pets indoors while the yard is treated. Ask your pest control company what products they use and how long your pets should be kept out of the area after spraying.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.
