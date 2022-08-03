Rosie on the House: Creating your own bathroom oasis

Pair earth tones of beige, cream, taupe, and terra-cotta with wood accessories and plants to create a natural and calming atmosphere.

Americans spend a lot of time in the bathroom – 813.3 days on average according to Infographics Archive. That equates to over two years of our lives! With so much time spent in the loo, a change of scenery is in order. How much longer can you look at the same wall art, tchotchkes, and mauve paint from 1988?

Rochelle Horn, CKBD, designer, Rosie Right | Design. Build |Remodel. offers some ideas to upgrade your bathroom 2022-style.

Multiple showerheads infused with aromatherapy create a spa-like showering experience.
Keep medications and skincare cool in the bathroom with a tiny fridge.


