Rosie on the House: Creating functional, enjoyable home office

Working from home isn't a new phenomenon, though it became much more commonplace as the recent pandemic thrust the workspace alternative into the spotlight. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 22% of Americans worked from home, compared to 2022, with 59% of individuals working from home, according to Pew Research.
This drastic shift was unexpected for many of us, but for some, it was a positive addition to their work life. With this rapid shift in working conditions, one thing often overlooked is the home office itself. In some cases, this space may have already been established, while others may have needed to quickly create one — on the dining room table. If you want to improve your at-home workspace, we have some suggestions that may help.
Functionality
Keep your office cool. A hot office can make you feel lethargic. A portable fan can help but installing a ceiling fan is better. Plus, with a ceiling fan you can change the direction of the blades in the winter for more warmth.
Improve the storage in your office. You may be surprised at just how quickly paperwork can build up. If you lack the space for additional storage, scan documents electronically and store them digitally rather than physically. A small backup cloud server can work wonders to free up your computer's storage space. You may find it beneficial using two rather than one. A desktop is helpful for work at home but consider adding a laptop for the added mobility. Use a docking station to keep the two computers synchronized, thus allowing you to switch between them at a moment’s notice. Adding a second monitor may change your entire working experience. It can allow you to engage in a more efficient workflow, switching between windows and screens, multiple files at once, or quickly copying and pasting information between them. Lastly, invest in an an all-in-one printer that can print, scan, copy and fax (yep, there are still faxes out there). An all-in-one printer will save you from last minute runs to the copy shop.
New hardware requires some setup. Proper cable management is important. With the additional hardware and power draw, you may need to add outlets to prevent overusing power strips. It is dangerous to run multiple splitters off of single outlets. Hire a professional electrician licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to add new outlets. This is not a DIY task.
Organize and hide cables with cord channels or ducts. Label each cord and cable so you know which device it goes to. It is important that your home office functions when you need it. Adding electrical protection can go a long way. A whole home surge protector will prevent surges from traveling through your house and damaging hardware that is plugged in.
Elevate Your Mood
Keep your mood happy and productive while in your home office. House plants create a homey feel to your professional space, which makes sense because you are working from home. Plants also help cool the air and regulate humidity levels, keeping you more comfortable.
Lastly, ensure your workspace and relaxation space are well separated. Keep two distinctive areas so your workspace does not interfere with your relaxation space and vice versa. If possible, keep work out of the bedroom and living room. Those areas are meant to be used for rest and relaxation. If you have an office landline phone, turn it off after work hours so you won’t be tempted to answer it during family time. Don't look at the work left to do on your desk. Shut the door at the end of the day.
With just a few adjustments, you'll create a home office space that would rival any commercial office. Plus, your colleagues won't steal your stapler (though you may still need to do TPS reports).
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM; 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone