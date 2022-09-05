Rosie on the House: Creating functional, enjoyable home office

Create a home office that promotes productivity and can be closed up at the end of the workday.

 Shutterstock

Working from home isn't a new phenomenon, though it became much more commonplace as the recent pandemic thrust the workspace alternative into the spotlight. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that 22% of Americans worked from home, compared to 2022, with 59% of individuals working from home, according to Pew Research.

This drastic shift was unexpected for many of us, but for some, it was a positive addition to their work life. With this rapid shift in working conditions, one thing often overlooked is the home office itself. In some cases, this space may have already been established, while others may have needed to quickly create one — on the dining room table. If you want to improve your at-home workspace, we have some suggestions that may help.

Rosie on the House: Creating functional, enjoyable home office

Organize loose cables with channels and ducts. Label them so you can easily identify where they go.


