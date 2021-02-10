Rosie on the House: Comfortable, natural home interior trends in 2021

Interiors designers probably didn't predict that 2020 would play a significant role in the design trends for 2021. The amount of time we spent at home cooped up with loved ones created a need for privacy, comfort, and nostalgia.
Spending More Time at Home
Privacy, Please: We have been working from home, attending school from home, and just plain living at home. Households with more than two people are craving privacy. Open floor plans were ideal when we weren’t spending 24/7 together. Now rooms that offer some privacy are making a comeback.
Maximalist: Thanks to staying home over the past year and the spike of online shopping, we have accumulated stuff. Plus, after a decade of minimalism, the return of highly decorative and personal interiors is becoming popular. We are evolving our homes as spaces to be fulfilling, memorable, and comfortable.
Originally dubbed “grandmillennial style” by House Beautiful, younger homeowners are styling their interiors to tell a story. Statement furniture, art, or china that belonged to their grandparents are on display.
Color Your World
Bold colors create more personality and allow room to make statements. This year, Pantone named two colors as their shades of the year: Illuminating, a zingy yellow, and Ultimate Yellow, a pale gray.
“The selection of two independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.
Color doesn’t mean you have to go psychedelic. The richness of the Earth's stone, metal, and wood forge feelings that are grounded, meditative and serene. Sherwin-Williams 2021 Color of the Year is Urbane Bronze SW 7048.
Keep in mind that intense colors in bedrooms can affect your sleep patterns. Choose bold colors for living or dining rooms instead.
Au Natural
Hey, it’s your house. Go natural! Just remember to close the blinds.
“We are seeing organic, undulating shapes everywhere from pottery, to carpets to mirrors, etc. There has always been a long-standing connection between organic forms and the subtle use of natural shapes to enhance our human connection to nature and creativity,” said Angela Hirst, showroom and design manager, Interior Essentials, a Rosie-Certified Partner. “After the long length of time of being confined indoors, our souls are looking for all of the nature that we can get.”
Naturals, not to be confused with neutrals, are replacing harsh décor.
Eco Chic: To feel grounded, calm, and connected to nature, incorporate natural materials such as leather, plants, and organic fibers.
Sustainability goes beyond landscape in 2021. Secondhand décor and the sourcing of the materials in the design are very important to the environmentally-conscious homeowner.
Light Wood: Lighter-toned wood will replace darker shades in 2021. The color is easy to add to every home and creates a more modern yet comfortable and cozy look. It also hides the dust better than dark wood.
Pale Toned Floors: Light-brown tones in hardwood flooring are popular with black or dark cabinetry. Homeowners are seeking to balance in their homes and are doing so with their color palettes.
Houseplants: Here’s where the '70s make a comeback. Houseplants add, life, vibrancy, and color while filtering out pollutants and releasing oxygen. Tap into your bohemian side. Break out your old macrame tools or learn how to make macrame plant hangers that effectively keep plants out of reach from children and pets.
Old School
Comfort & Tradition: Soft, rounded, comfortable sofas are back. Mix them with textures like linen and wool on armchairs near wood tables, the space will feel lived in and cozy.
The '70s also appear in simple decorative carvings and knotty wood surfaces. In the '80s, angular shapes, glass, and stone materials are also making an appearance.
“You’ll find that even though life is still taking place inside for at least half of 2021 you can still have fun and be creative, lively bold colors, shapes and forms of the great outdoors will help us all to recover and get there,” said Hirst.
Regardless of trends, it's your home. Decorate as your unique style and heart desires. You never know, maybe you will start a new trend.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.