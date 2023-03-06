ALI_NLSM_Marketing-Kit_Social-Safety_While_Climbing_2023_1200x628.jpg

Although March is National Ladder Safety Month, you should always practice good safety habits when using a ladder.

 Shutterstock

Every year more than 100 people die in ladder-related accidents, and thousands suffer disabling injuries, according to the American Ladder Institute.

Every time you climb a ladder, you risk becoming one of the 136,118 people who suffer a ladder-related injury each year in the United States. Ladders are the most dangerous household tool because most ladder accidents occur due to improper use, not manufacturing defects.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

