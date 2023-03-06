Every year more than 100 people die in ladder-related accidents, and thousands suffer disabling injuries, according to the American Ladder Institute.
Every time you climb a ladder, you risk becoming one of the 136,118 people who suffer a ladder-related injury each year in the United States. Ladders are the most dangerous household tool because most ladder accidents occur due to improper use, not manufacturing defects.
What is National Ladder Safety Month?
Because of those statistics, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) launched National Ladder Safety Month. It is the only movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion of ladder safety. During March 2023, National Ladder Safety Month will bring heightened awareness to the safe use of ladders through resources, training and a national dialogue.
Ladder accidents are preventable with thorough safety planning, training and continuous innovation in product design.
Each week during the 2023 National Ladder Safety Month, ALI will focus on these topics:
Choosing your ladder
Safety before the first step (inspection and set-up)
Safety while climbing
Safety at the top
The goals of National Ladder Safety Month include:
Decreasing the number of ladder-related injuries and fatalities;
Increasing the number of ladder safety training certificates issued by ALI;
Lowering the rankings of ladder-related safety citations on OSHA's yearly "Top 10 Citations List;"
Increasing the number of in-person ladder trainings; and
Increasing the number of companies and individuals that inspect and properly dispose of old, damaged or obsolete ladders
Increase ladder safety, decrease chances of an accident
An important step (no pun intended) to increase ladder safety is to select the right ladder for the job you need it for. There are hundreds of manufacturers of ladders, yet only six basic ladder types.
You can learn more about the use of each ladder at rosieonthehouse.com, but keep in mind these dos and don'ts when it comes to using a ladder.
Do:
• Keep your body centered on the ladder. Never sway or reach so far that you let your belt buckle pass the sides of the ladder.
• Move materials with extreme caution when standing on a ladder.
• Climb up and down facing the ladder and use both hands.
• Haul materials up on a line instead of carrying them up an extension ladder.
• Examine the ladder for rough spots, cracks, splinters and broken rungs before climbing.
• Maintain wooden ladders with a clear sealant. A fiberglass ladder should have a lacquer that is not worn or scraped.
Don’t:
• Stand above the second step from the top of a stepladder or the fourth rung from the top of an extension ladder.
• Climb a closed stepladder; it can slip out from under you.
• Exceed the duty rating by allowing more than one person on a single-sided stepladder or extension ladder.
• Overreach or try to move a ladder while on it.
There are also some handy accessories available for ladders.
The Flip Tray for Step Ladders allows the ladder user to place items on the top, thus decreasing the frequency of climbing down and then back up the ladder for supplies.
The Quick Click Stabilizer attaches to extension ladders and has arms that provide a broader area for the ladder to lean on.
The Level Master quickly stabilizes the ladder on uneven or sloping ground.
The two or four-sided Multi-Pocket Tool Holder fits over the top of the stepladder, allowing tools to be close and convenient.
Extension Ladder Covers are rubber covers that protect whatever the extension ladder is leaning against.
Finally, even if you are not superstitious, never walk under an open ladder (especially if a black cat crosses your path). Seriously, don't do it. You could accidentally bump the ladder, causing it to fall on you or drop the person on it.
Always take precautions and don’t rush. Otherwise, you may find yourself as an unwanted statistic.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone