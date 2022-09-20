Fifty-eight percent of Arizona households have at least one pet, according to Spot.com. As much as that 58 percent love their pets, they don't love the stains they can leave behind, such as urine, feces, vomit, and by just knocking stuff over.
So, how do you remove not only the stains but the odors?
BeChewy offers these ideas:
DIY Essential Oil Cleaner for Floors, and Counters
Most essential oils have antibacterial and antiviral properties while maintaining a pleasant aroma. Use fresh, high-quality, pure, organic essential oils. Make sure you dilute them properly.
CAUTION: Essential oils can be toxic to cats. DO NOT use this DIY solution in households with cats. Not all essential oils are safe for dogs. Never apply the solution directly to your dog. It is for the cleaning of surfaces only.
What You Need:
- A 16-ounce glass amber spray bottle (essential oils are best kept in glass amber containers).
- Pure, organic, high-quality, unadulterated essential oil, such as Eucalyptus, Lemon, Peppermint, and Lemongrass. Some Rosie on the House staff prefer DoTerra and Young Living essential oil brands.
- Apple cider vinegar (optional).
- Distilled or filtered water.
Instructions:
- Combine 1 1/2 cups of distilled or filtered water with 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar in the amber glass bottle. If you are not using apple cider vinegar, just fill the entire bottle with water.
- Add 2-3 drops of each essential oil.
- Secure the spray bottle lid and shake well.
- Use on carpets, floors, and counters. (IMPORTANT: Spot test the cleaner before using it on large surfaces, like carpets.)
- Keep the solution in the refrigerator for freshness. Be sure to shake up the cleaner before each use.
DIY Pet Stain Remover for Fabrics & Carpet
Pets track all sorts of stuff around the house, especially after coming inside from a walk or playtime. This mixture will remove stains and freshen the carpet and fabric on furniture.
What You Need:
- The DIY essential oil mixture from above.
- Warm, soapy water (use clear liquid soap).
- Magic Eraser sponge.
- Dry hand towel or rag.
Instructions:
- Blot up excess moisture. Do NOT press.
- Spot test the mixture on the furniture or carpet.
- Spray the essential oil cleaner on the stain and let it sit for a few minutes.
- Dip the Magic Eraser sponge into the warm soapy water.
- Slowly and lightly rub the stain.
- Use the hand towel or rag to blot excess water from the sponge.
- Repeat these steps until the stain is no longer visible.
DIY Pet Odor Neutralizer
Neutralize pet urine on multiple types and piles of carpeting. Remove strong pet odors with a store-bought odor-neutralizing powder such as Arm & Hammer’s Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator. There are many odor-neutralizing products on the market. Sniff around for the one that best pleases your olfactory receptors (nostrils).
What You Need:
- 1 cup white distilled vinegar.
- 1 cup distilled or filtered water.
- Spray bottle.
- Paper towel or rag.
- Arm & Hammer’s Pet Fresh Carpet Odor Eliminator (optional)
- Vacuum- you have to vacuum this up or it will attract dirt
Instructions:
- Pour the vinegar and water into the spray bottle. Shake well.
- Spot test before using the solution on the carpet.
- Spray the odor-filled area with the solution.
- Let the cleaner sit on the carpet for 5-10 minutes.
- Blot the cleaner with a paper towel or rag and let the area dry.
- Optional: Once the carpet area is dry, take the Arm & Hammer carpet odor eliminator and sprinkle the powder generously over the affected area. Let the powder sit on the carpet for 30 minutes to an hour. Keep children and pets out of the area.
- Vacuum the powder. There should not be any hint of pet odor. If the odor remains, repeat the process.
If the stain and/or odor remains after multiple cleanings, call a professional carpet cleaning service. The fluid and odor may have penetrated the pad. In that case, the offensive section will likely need to be replaced.
Quick Tips
Keep your “fancy” upholstered furniture fur and stain-free by placing designated pet blankets or sheets over them. It’s easier to throw them in the wash than to clean furniture. Plus, you can change the sheets each season (Halloween, Christmas, Fall, etc.). When you have guests, just remove the blankets or sheets.
Regularly grooming your pet will reduce “furtopia.”
Place puppy pads under the litter boxes. They will soak up the pee that missed the box. Just swap out the pad instead of scrubbing the mat or floor.
Combat odors with homemade air freshener. For one serving, place 1/2 cup of baking soda and 10 to 15 drops of your favorite natural essential oil in a small bowl. Stir. Make as many as you want to leave around your house. ALWAYS keep them out of reach of pets and children.