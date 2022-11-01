mom and daughter planting

Get some dirt under your fingernails and plant a garden. It can be very rewarding.

 Shutterstock

If you love gardening, you might be interested to know what a professional landscaper has to say about DIY landscaping projects.

Chris Welborn of Vicente Landscaping, a Rosie on the House Certified Partner, shares his thoughts regarding landscape projects that can be a DIY and those that should be left to a professional landscaper.



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?