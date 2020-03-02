Rosie on the House: Buying or selling? What to expect from home inspection

You finally got an offer on your house and the buyer had a home inspection done. But the report says that several items may not be up to standards or are in need of repair or replacing.
So, what do you do? You have been informed about items or issues in your home that you did not know about; or maybe you did know about them but haven’t had the time or know-how to fix them. And do you really have to replace your old water heater or dishwasher for the buyer?
Most real estate agents representing buyers recommend having a home inspection before completing a sale. They do it, of course, to protect the buyer from unknown or undisclosed issues and to give them a better understanding of the home they are about to buy.
Home inspection reports are based on a visual inspection of the property as observed at the time of the inspection. It should state what items are in need of immediate major repair and any recommendations to correct, monitor or evaluate by appropriate persons. A report might state the condition of the water heater tank or the roof and make a prediction that it is near the end of use. It may also advise that issues be further reviewed by a qualified and licensed contractor.
If you don’t agree with what a home inspector found, you can have your own inspector come in to give a second opinion. Remember to have a qualified licensed Arizona home inspector so that the report has validity.
You also have to discern significant structural problems mentioned in the report from the aesthetic issues. The report may mention appliances or operating components in the home that may need replacing. But what is much more important is any significant findings, like cracks in the foundation. Little cracks in a wall mean there has been some settling, which is common, but when all the doors in the hallway stick or don’t latch or the door frames are out of square, that could mean a more significant and troubling foundation problem.
Another issue might be remodeling that may not measure up to the building code or workmanship standards. That’s why it’s always important before starting a big project in your house to get permits when the work involves structural modifications, electricity, gas lines or changes in water lines, as well as additions to the floor plan. And always use a licensed and qualified contractor. Sometimes a home inspector may question those types of situations and if you don’t have the proper documentation on who did the work, you may be saying goodbye to this buyer.
I always recommend checking with the appropriate building department and do a history check to verify all remodeling was done with a building permit, then get a list of the licensed contractors who completed the work.
Reports can talk about whether some situations don’t meet general building and safety standards, and it's usually best to upgrade those areas. That often becomes the buyer’s responsibility.
Remember, as the seller, you must reveal everything you know about your home. However, you don’t have to fix anything but the warrantied items in the homes and your Realtor knows what these are.
Other common problems we see in home inspections:
• Not enough attic insulation
• Lack of GFIC outlets (ground fault interrupter circuits)
• Peeling exterior paint
• Drywall damage
• Roof repair or replacement
• Signs of termites
Generally speaking, no house is perfect, and the home inspector’s report is not a work list for the buyer. If the inspection turns up problems, most buyers and sellers end up getting them fixed before escrow or including money in the final settlement of the sale to pay for the new roof or rusty water heater.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson and from 7 to 10 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080) and -FM (100.7) in Green Valley. Call 888-767-4348.