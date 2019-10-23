You’ve spent thousands of dollars on new bathroom and kitchen fixtures and appliances. They look new for months, until the nemesis of any fastidious house cleaner appears: mineral deposits.
Here are some tips to remove mineral deposits:
Sink Fixtures:
Fill a small plastic bag halfway with white vinegar.
Attach the bag over the shower head or faucet with a rubber band.
Leave it for a few hours.
Remove the bag and scrub the fixture with a cleaning cloth.
For heavily saturated fixtures, remove the aerator and clean with a soft toothbrush and a light vinegar-water mixture. You may need to soak the aerator in vinegar and water for a few hours.
Clogged shower heads:
Follow the directions for the sink fixtures.
For a deeper clean, disassemble the fixture. Sketch a diagram of the fixture as you disassemble it for help putting it back together.
Soak the fixture and small parts overnight in the vinegar-water solution.
There are commercial products available. But be careful, some finishes can be damaged by chemicals and can cause breathing difficulty if not used in a well-ventilated area.
Shower doors:
Using 0000 or 4/0 grade steel wool (the finest) in combination with CLR and a lot of elbow grease, rub the cleaner in a circular motion. Squeegee or wipe the surface when you reach the desired result. Hard water etches glass over time. You will not be able to restore the glass to 100 percent, but with work, you can get close.
Dishwasher:
Fill a small container with one cup of distilled white vinegar on both the top and bottom racks and run a regular wash cycle. Do not add detergent.
Washing Machine:
Run the largest cycle with hot water in an empty tub.
Use ½ to 1 cup of vinegar to run inside your machine for the first few minutes.
Then add 1/2 cup of baking soda.
Wipe down the inside of the machine in a temporary pause of the cycle.
Run the cycle completely (without clothes in the machine). The rinse cycle will remove the vinegar and baking soda.
Clean the areas that hold softener and bleach with a clean rag or toothbrush.
Refrigerator Ice Dispenser:
Moisten a few paper towels with full-strength white vinegar. Do not wring out the towels. Drape paper towels over the ice dispenser.
Remove the overflow pan. Drape soaked towels on it and the inside where the pan sits. Let sit for at least one hour.
Remove towels and toss in the garbage.
Pour 1 tbsp. of lemon juice in a bowl. Dip a toothbrush in the lemon juice. Sprinkle toothbrush with baking soda.
Scrub surface of ice dispenser and overflow. Rinse toothbrush frequently. Continue until achieving the desired result.
Rinse ice dispenser by wiping with a damp cloth. Dry the surface with another cloth.
Coffee Maker:
Run three parts water and one-part white vinegar through the coffee pot as if brewing a fresh pot of coffee. Then run just a pot of water through. Finally, clean the coffee pot carafes and filters as usual.
Preventing Mineral Deposits:
Once you’ve removed the mineral deposits, it’s time to focus on PREVENTING them from returning. Installing a water softener can help reduce hard water mineral deposits throughout your home; protecting your faucets, fixtures, and appliances. In addition, it prolongs the life of your pipes — the hard water build-up you likely will never see until it’s too late.
So grab the vinegar and rag and let’s un-rock and flow!
