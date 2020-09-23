Rosie on the House: Be mindful of the power of power washing

After a season of windstorms and spotty rain, your home’s exterior, including windows, patios, walkways, driveways, and pool decks, may look rather grimy. If a sweep of the broom does not do the trick, a power wash, also known as pressure wash may be the next step.
Washing Windows
Do NOT pressure wash or use a garden hose to wash windows. Permanent damage to windows and glass can occur. The clarity of the glass will be diminished by calcium and other minerals physically bonding with the glass. Even if you pressure wash with soft water you must clean the windows immediately to preserve glass clarity as much as possible. Also, when pressure washing the siding, never spray the windows directly.
Washing Sunscreens
It is not recommended to pressure wash sunscreens because you will likely be left with line patterns once the screens dry. Simply brush the sunscreens dry, clean with a wet sponge or window applicator that both cleans and protects as well as leaves a slight shine for a nice finish. Lastly, rinse the screens with a hose and drip dry. I use 303 Aerospace Protectant after cleaning the screens.
Washing Pavers and Concrete
When power washing a driveway, you might want to use a degreaser first on stubborn stains. Then use a pressure washer with detergent to finish stain removal.
Carefully read the instructions for your power washer. These devices can damage bricks, pavers, or concrete if you use too high a setting in the cleaning process. Be sure to wear rubber gloves, eye goggles, and rubber boots to prevent injury. Once the driveway is clean, use a sealer to help prevent future staining on the concrete surface.
CAUTION: Never pressure wash an exposed masonry wall. If sand particles blow off the stucco wall, you’re too close with the nozzle or have the pressure dialed up too high. When using degreasers on the driveway, remember the toxicity of whatever you use will be getting rinsed into your landscaping ‚ observe all warning labels!
Safety Inspection
This is also a good time to perform a safety inspection of pool decks, patios, sidewalks, and driveways. Some situations that can cause falls or tripping accidents may need repairs soon at your home:
• Large cracks or gaps in the surface of walkways or pool decks.
• Divots or potholes in driveways that need filling.
• Chunks of loose concrete or paving slabs that move or wobble.
• Utility plugs, valves, or other objects that protrude above a walkway surface.
• Tree limbs or bushes that are too close to a walkway.
• Sidewalk panels that have been raised by tree roots. You may need to grind down the raised portion to make the sidewalk level again. Tree roots might have to be cut back.
• Wobbly handrails on stairs and ramps.
• Walkways can be slippery during rainy conditions. They may need to be coated with a textured finish.
• Walkways and driveways that need better lighting at night.
Keep in mind that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four Americans age 65 or over falls each year. But the above situations can be a danger to family members of all ages.
Selecting a Power Washer
There are many choices available when it comes to purchasing a power washer. There are electric and gas-powered versions, plus hand-held and push versions. Depending on the area you need to clean, hand-held washers run as low as $80 while the push versions can run from $200 as high as $500. If you are looking for “Made in America” brands, do your homework. Some tout “Made in America,” but their parts may be imported.
Renting a power washer is an option. Though if you plan to power wash multiple times a year, it may be more economical to buy your own.
Tip: Watch the extended weather forecast before taking on this task. What a waste of energy and water it will be only to have a storm blow through. Plus, keep your power washer under wraps, otherwise, you may find yourself as your neighbor's new best friend.
