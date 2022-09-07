Rosie on the House: BBQ grill cleaning & maintenance year-round

It is good practice to thoroughly clean the grill twice per grilling season. Basic cleaning can be done every few months if you grill weekly.

Nothing brings people together quite like a good old fashion BBQ cookout. The time-tested and reliable grill has been a staple of backyards not only in Arizona but across the country. Like any other appliance you may own, it does require care and maintenance not only to ensure its function but for your own safety as well. Whether you’re a year-round griller or lean towards seasonal cookouts, if you haven't performed some TLC on your grill in quite some time, we recommend performing the following maintenance before firing it up.

There are a few simple tasks to complete before getting ready for your next BBQ.

The firebox is where the air and fuel mixture is burned supplying the heat to cook your food. It must be periodically cleaned to remove soot and grime build-up
A Venturi tube also called flow nozzle and flow tube measures the speed of a fluid or measure the pressure difference of a fluid. The tubes need to be inspected and cleaned.


