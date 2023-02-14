Arizona boasts a bounty of bird species. Some can be seen year-round, and others visit in the winter as they migrate from colder areas. With the help of Jon Friedman with the Friedman Family’s Wild Bird Store in Tucson, let’s explore the food that will attract a variety of birds to your yard.

Food Types



For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY (1080AM 100.7FM); 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Tucson and KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?