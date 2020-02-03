Rosie on the House: All In The Family Sandwich — Multi-Generational Living

Who doesn’t like a good sandwich every now and then? Well, it depends on the kind of sandwich. One that has become common with Gen Xers and Late Boomers is “The Sandwich Generation.”
These people, according to the Pew Research Center, aged 40 to 70, are both raising a child and caring for a parent. Just more than one of every eight Americans, in addition to between 7 million and 10 million adults, are also caring for their aging parents from a long distance. U.S. Census Bureau statistics indicate that the number of older Americans aged 65 or older will double by the year 2030, to more than 70 million. That is only 10 years away!
So how do you accommodate multiple generations under one roof with amenities that suit everyone?
Universal Design is a great place to start. Universal Design is the design of buildings, products or environments to make them accessible to all people, regardless of age, disability or other factors. Though it was pioneered in 1963, long before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, we are seeing a surge of this style because of increased life expectancy and economic necessity.
“ADA amenities are great for universal design, yet 80 percent of them you don’t need for universal, but it works with the rest of the family,” said Rosie-Certified Partner, Larry Hume, owner, Accessible Home Remodeling, a Certified Aging in Place Specialist.
Assuming that everyone will live under one roof, not a mother-in-law's house or casita, most amenities can be used by everyone in the home.
Ramps: You may need to provide enhanced access throughout the house, with ramps and landings at the exterior doors.
Doors: Install 32-inch-minimum doors with lever handles.
Stairs: If you have a multi-level house, mom and dad’s bedroom may need to be on the first floor unless you install a chairlift.
Flooring: “Install flooring throughout the house with a friction factor of 0.6 or greater. Make sure the flooring does not have trip hazards. Throw rugs and mats should not slide or bunch up,” said Hume. “Slip-resistant flooring can be applied to tile or stone that won’t damage the appearance of the surface but adds friction to prevent slipping. Non-slip laminate flooring adds a little cushion and warmth.”
Shower & Tub: Install barrier-free showers with shower slide bar and wall mount bench.
Toilets: The newest toilets come with washlets for personal hygiene and heated seats that make doing business more comfortable on a chilly morning. Some seats automatically raise and lower. Install a toilet about 17 or 18 inches tall. Keep a step stool nearby for small children who are no longer potty training.
Grab Bars: Place them in and around the tub, shower, and toilet areas. Grab bars come in many colors and styles; pick one with a grip.
Faucets: As we age, our skin can become more sensitive to pain. Some new faucets come with built-in, anti-scald features. Replace hot-and-cold sink knobs with an easy-to-push lever handle. Motion-censored faucets are available for the kitchen and bathroom.
Cabinetry & Countertops: Pull-out shelves, cabinets and kitchen counters at several heights will accommodate different tasks and postures. Fashion a work area that is the height of a desk and has space underneath big enough for a chair to slide under it or a child to stand.
Lighting: Add extra lighting in the kitchen, bathroom and hallways with rocker switches. Motion and night lights make navigating the house at night easier and safer.
Home Automation: Many options can be helpful, especially if mom and dad are home alone.
• A security camera will that let them see who's ringing the doorbell. There are also various ways of locking and unlocking doors remotely.
• Timers on indoor and outdoor lights will keep them from having to get up and switch them on.
• Automated pill dispensers can give visual and auditory "alerts" when it’s time to take medication.
• A voice-activated TV remote allows the user to speak commands instead of pushing buttons or navigating menus. Large-button TV remotes are available from cable companies and other providers.
• Telehealth Technology provides live personal interaction with doctors via video on a phone or tablet.
Most devices require installing high-speed Internet connections. Check with your provider before buying or installing this technology.
Be sure to ask mom and dad their preferences. Make your multi-generational home one everyone will be comfortable and happy living in together.
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program, heard locally from 8 to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson and from 7 to 10 a.m. on KGVY-AM (1080) and -FM (100.7) in Green Valley. Call 888-767-4348.