Rosie on the House: A Shade Above the Rest

The climate in Southern Arizona between October and May is generally delightful with cool breezes and high scattered clouds. Come June, most of us will be scrambling for shade. Consider these possibilities for cooling your house and outdoor spaces.
Sunscreens
Sunscreens made of polyester with a vinyl coating are a low-cost, efficient way to stop 80 percent or more of the heat and UV rays coming through your windows. They are not like the screens that prevent bugs from flying in the house.
If you are concerned screens will block the views, choose ones coated in a dark brown or black shade. Lighter-colored screens can be difficult to see through.
Fabric awnings
If you have a handful of windows that need shading, fabric awnings can be an economical solution. They can be designed to set off the architecture of your home whether it's a pueblo-style or contemporary design or a Santa Barbara look. A single awning can reduce the heat coming through the window from the west by 77 percent or from the south by 65 percent.
Curtains that roll up and down
Mesh or Sunbrella curtains are perfect for covered patios. This giant shade curtain can be unrolled when you want shade or rolled up when it gets windy. These shades can be controlled by a rope and pulley, a hand crank, or a motor.
Shade sails and umbrellas
Shade sails are large pieces of mesh fabric stretched out and fastened on posts driven into the ground. The shade from the sail can shelter people in the pool or diners at an outdoor table. The number of posts and the depth that they must be driven into the ground or concrete can make this option costly. If cost is a concern, install a stationary umbrella sail that can be mounted to an existing slab instead.
Caution: Shade sails should be designed by a licensed structural engineer. If they are bolted to a fascia, they can rip the entire fascia off the house in the event of high winds. If poles are used to support a sail, they require massive footings to keep them from being pulled out of the ground in high winds.
Shade trees
Strategically placed trees can reduce your air conditioner use, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you plant a tree today on the west side of your home, in five years your energy bills should be 3 percent less, and in 15 years, the savings will be nearly 12 percent, according to the Center for Urban Forest Research.
The trees that do best in Sahuarita, Green Valley, and Tucson are native mesquites and Palo Verdes that reach a height of roughly 30 feet. They grow quickly and can provide a lot of shade. If you want more vertical growth and are not restricted to native trees, plant ash, elm, pistachio, and oak.
Pergola
Looking for a shady space to enjoy your morning coffee or glass of iced tea in the early evening? Consider a pergola.
A pergola is an outdoor structure of columns supporting a roof of rafters and beams. Traditionally a pergola is a latticed, free-standing roof covered with vines and plants. Today's pergolas often have different shapes and designs. They are usually attached to the house's roof or an existing covered patio. In the Southwest, we tend to refer to pergolas as ramadas or cabanas.
You can often buy inexpensive do-it-yourself pergola kits containing materials made of wood in big-box stores. However, because of the Arizona sunshine, the wood will likely need repainting every year. Wood plus plastic composite materials like Trex may last longer but are more expensive. An aluminum product textured to look like wood will last for years.
Check with your HOA regarding height restrictions and setbacks. You will likely need a building permit from your municipality’s planning department, especially if you add electricity for lights, fans, appliances, or a sound system. If you're going to supply water, gas, or electricity, hire a ROC-licensed, bonded, and insured electrician or plumber.
Trellis
Trellises are lattices often used as an artistic design element for gardens. But if you put a trellis in front of a wall that gets a lot of intense sunshine, it can create shade to cool that wall, especially if you cover it with vines. Build a trellis made of wood, metal, or plastic a foot or two away from the wall so that it won't interfere with future repainting and the vines won't cover the wall itself. Latticed arbors can also provide shade on walkways in a yard.
Get out there before the temperature hits 90 degrees to create your shaded areas. If you wait too long, you may need a shady area just to build your shady area.
