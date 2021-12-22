Rosie on the House: A local Christmas shopping story — Last minute Christmas shopping

Christmas is coming!
If you have not finished your Christmas shopping and are worried that the gifts you want will not arrive on time and are still sitting on a cargo ship in the ocean, we have amassed some gift and retailer ideas for you. Whether you prefer to shop online or in person, the ideas on this list are bound to make your recipients happy.
Shop Local
Local First Arizona is a helpful resource to find locally owned businesses throughout the state. Local First Arizona (LFA) is a non-profit organization working to strengthen communities and local economies through supporting, maintaining, and celebrating locally owned businesses throughout Arizona. LFA offers an online directory of over 2,500 locally owned and independent businesses across the state. Many of the products the businesses sell are made in Arizona. Many of the links in the blog are directly from LFA.
Speaking of local, Green Valley boasts more than a few locally owned businesses offering unique gifts.
In addition to trees, succulents and cacti, Desert Bloom Garden Center has a beautiful assortments of quality pottery, Talavera & Terracotta planters, garden art, personalized gifts, and plant arrangements.
Native Gardens of Green Valley’s Southwest Gallery boasts unique handcrafted gifts from around the world. Select from gorgeous wall art, home décor, and exquisite jewelry. They also have an expansive plant nursery.
For those who appreciate repurposed gifts, locate one-of-kind finds at the White Elephant Thrift Store, Trendz Consignment Boutique and DaZee’s. You never know what you will each time you visit.
Shop Online
For the Home
Twisted Beeswax Candles makes hand-twisted 100% beeswax candles that match your decor all year long. They even do custom orders. Their candles are 100% pure beeswax and most burn for 6-8 hours. They are virtually smokeless and dripless when lit in a “still” environment.
Arizona Wine Media offers a variety of wine-inspired print art, plus this hardcover, coffee table book, “AZ Uncorked, The Arizona Wine Guide,” a resource for Arizonans to learn about the many vineyards throughout our rugged high country and the fabulous wines our winemakers create.
For Kids
Desert Dwellers Flash Cards: Turn learning the ABCs into a fun, kid-friendly look at desert wildlife. A tarantula is described as ‘Fuzzy Wuzzy,’ a vulture is ‘Not A Picky Eater,’ and a hummingbird is proclaimed a ‘Show Off!’ Flash cards are a favorite of children from toddlers to school age. They’re also considered to be one of the most effective ways of retaining information – at any age.
Reading Is Fun: Created by an educator and dyslexia specialist in Tubac and designed for children with dyslexia, these series of books use decodable text in the early stages of literacy instruction to ensure that a child has the opportunity to read without guessing. They offer decodable books that include reading and other activities to keep kids engaged.
Carefree Highway MKT offers one of a kind handmade children’s gifts and décor such as these Paw Print Crayons. They also come in cactus and other shapes.
For the Foodie
Cactus Corn Variety Box includes six individually wrapped bags of Kettle Corn, Caramel Corn, Prickly Pear Kettle Corn, White Cheddar Jalapeno, Southwest Mesquite, and Cheddar.
A blog about local gifts would not be complete without Cerreta Candy Company. For more than 50 years this family-owned business in Glendale has been creating delightful chocolates and candy products. Just perusing their online shop will make your mouth water! Shop in store or online.
If you have attended any home show in Arizona in the last 10 years then you have seen the King of BBQ, you know the guy dressed up as Elvis? His Rockin’ Rubs & Sauces from Arizona Grill & Hearth will add the right amount rock & roll to any dish.
For Him & Her
Rosie and Jennifer gifted this Wild Women Soaps gift set to a staff member. She loved the Desert Aloe scent so much that she bought a few more plus The Foot Spa set that features Peppermint Pumice Soap, Shea Butter Foot Scrub, Shea Butter Foot Butter, and a pumice stone.
For the man who keeps his beard in pristine condition, The Basin Beard’s homemade, Arizona-inspired scents will give his beard, 'stache, hair, or brows the nourishment it deserves.
Casa Kira’s beautiful array of jewelry is handcrafted with fair trade and ethically sourced materials from around the world.
Noteworthy Local Stores
If online shopping is not your thing and you like to see and feel items before you buy, these locally owned gift shops offer an eclectic array of goods.
Rosiebud Staff Picks
Some of the Rosiebuds (Rosie staff members) have their favorite local shops too. Here are a few of their picks.
Jen’s favorites are located in Heber. “Mary Maudes is an antique shop. They had a small stand inside at one point selling homemade jams and they were delicious. I’m not sure if that is an all-the-time thing. The jam was a gift from my dad who lives up there. Wild Woods has super-cute trinkets and wood carvings. I was also gifted some soaps and stuff from Windy Hills Lavender Farm. I can confirm they have very nice lavender smells.”
Rochelle has a relative who makes lavender oatmeal bath slats, pine, spiced vanilla, and snickerdoodle goat milk soaps, brown sugar cinnamon body scrubs and Autumn Elderberry syrup. A storefront in Cordes Junction will be opening, but for now, find her at Autumn Elderberry Syrup on Facebook.
Rosie enjoys Arizona winery gift baskets. The Romeros buy a lot of Arizona Highways subscriptions for out of state relatives. For those who live here or are planning a visit, a gift of family annual Arizona State Park passes along with one of Roger Naylor’s books would make a great gift. Roger's works include “Crazy for the Heat: Arizona Tales of Ghosts, Gumshoes, and Bigfoot,” “Route 66,” and “Boots and Burgers.” Find them at www.rogernaylor.com. If you have a chance to get to Tubac, you will find plenty there. It is a shopping extravaganza!
Susan lives in Tucson. “The Blue Willow restaurant has the best gift shop. Many of the ladies on my list each year are destined to get a gift or two from this eclectic and fun shop. Stay for a bite to eat, too. I also pop into The Seasoned Woman when I’m next door at Baggin’s to see what’s new. Zocalo & Green Things has an abundance of southwest-inspired treasures for the gardener on your list.”
For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert for 35 years, Rosie Romero is the host of the Rosie on the House radio program from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on KTAR-FM (92.3) in Phoenix; KGVY 1080AM 100.7FM; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790) in Tucson.