ROMANCES WITH CARS! They're mesmerized by cool machines

When promoters of Arizona’s economy published a list of its driving elements, known as the 5 C’s — copper, climate, cattle, cotton and citrus — they should have added a sixth.
Cars.
If they’d only known back in 1918 that car lovers of all types would flock to the desert to do their own driving, talk shop, buy, sell or collect sets of wheels.
'Tis the season when nifty models shed their garages for rallies, car shows and back-road runs with the pedal to the metal.
Viva la V8-er.
Unfortunately, due to threat of a “c” no one saw coming (COVID-19), many auto activities are cancelled, including the Quail Creek Cool Car Club’s annual charity show, previously set for today, April 5. Nearly all of the 50 or so car show entrants volunteered to donate their registration fees to Green Valley's Friends in Deed, totaling more than $1,000 for the nonprofit.
The club isn’t limited to classics, oldies or specialty makes, but all classify as cool. Member Karen Johnson and husband Gary own a 40th Anniversary Mustang and consider it a qualifier since it has air conditioning, she says with a laugh.
But it isn’t just about show. Three club members who’ve long been hooked on those hummin’ engines under the hood share how they were first mesmerized by the magical machines.
Hello, muscle car
Bob Smith caught the car bug in 1962, along with his driver’s license. He’d learned on a ’57 Ford Fairlane 500, a four-door hardtop with the largest V8 at the time.
Hopes that his father would gift him the car didn’t materialize; as a railroader, his dad faced frequent layoffs and struggled to make a living as a one-armed carpenter.
Just out of high school with no cash for his own car, Bob enlisted in the Air Force. Two years later he purchased his first car, a new VW 1600 TL Fastback.
It was spring 1966, destination: Belgium and the Grand Prix at Spa. Back then, Smith said, “anyone could walk into the pit area pre-race day and general admission was free.”
The movie “Gran Prix,” starring James Garner, was filming there, and Smith got to meet him, along with racing giants Dan Gurney and Phil Hill.
Attending other races at Nürburgring and Monaco, Smith logged 35,000-plus miles in the VW then shipped it to his next assignment in Mountain Home, Idaho.
After his military discharge in 1968, he returned home to Pittsburgh and ordered a new ’69 Mustang Mach 1. There, he became president of the local Ford drag club, racing Mustang on weekends. A year later, he traded it for a new T-Bird.
Life intervened, he entered college and got married, ending the cool car era, although not his craving for classics.
Fast-forward to retirement in Arizona, where he and wife Anne sold a later find — a VW Jetta Sportwagen Turbo Diesel — back to the company, switching it out for a 2012 Mercedes SLK 350.
They stay active with car-club cruises and participation in both staging and displaying at local car shows. Although he’s never restored a car, he’d love to have another ’69 Mach 1, Smith said.
One similar to his recently sold at Barrett Jackson Scottsdale for $140,800.
“Mine stickered at $4,500 in December 1968,” he said.
Sporty type
Arizona transplant David Elsner recalls his “typical teenager” years smitten with sports cars and their cooler body lines.
His first ride was a hand-me-down, ’55 six-cylinder Ford, three-on-the-column, sans radio, which had developed “a huge oil puddle” underneath after his sister’s drive home from college one day.
“Well son, I think you just got your first car, but YOU have to fix it,” he remembers his dad saying.
So David and friends rebuilt it, and it lasted a year before the front-end gave up. He then located a '61 MGA sports car, loving it until its engine went bust three years later. Another rebuild was born.
After college, he settled for more reliable transport. His next two cars were VW bugs. But his heart never left the 911 Porsche owned by a neighbor while Elsner was still in high school.
“It was so cool, I knew that some day I would own one,” he said.
He spent years saving, eventually buying a used 1973 model, which he drove for nine years then sold for $1,000 less than he’d paid.
He didn’t much love the car, but found it so fun to drive, his love affair with Porsches flourished, even though its brown color snared him some rude remarks from high schoolers at a stoplight once.
He once did a frame up restoration of a ’59 MGA, which took years. The engine died “every time I could talk my wife into going for a ride in it.”
He made up for it. His favorite was a white ’81 Porsche, which his wife felt won her lots of glances from guys, but got sold when Elsner’s company transferred the couple from Seattle to Maine. That one sold for more than he paid.
“I kept it real clean and shiny, so much that my wife would holler out into the garage, ‘Can you leave your mistress alone for a while and come in and eat dinner with the kids?’ ”
Expensive ($200 for an oil change), yes. Worth it? Absolutely. The Elsners currently have a 2016 911, white. Margot drives it the most.
‘Old girl,’ new life
As vice president of the Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts club, Jay Lucas is in seventh heaven.
The title enables him to take his ’55 Ford Fairlane on numerous cruises and attend many car shows, including the locals.
“I’ve owned the old girl for 15 years, and lots of money went into the way it looks and runs now,” he said.
His interest in cars stems from when he was 3 or 4 years old, helping his grandpa work on his ’46 Ford, and on others’ cars too. He advanced to building car models.
He shipped the Fairlane here from his native California after it’d been garaged for years, having purchased it from a co-worker for $5,000.
At car shows, people often remark “Look, Mable, that was our first car, remember?” or “My parents owned a car just like that,” he said.
Lucas’s first ride was a ’52 Chevy, price: $250, in 1963. He was a high school junior.
“I still have many fond memories of the 'firsts,' so to speak, in that car,” he said. “I would have to say of the 21 or so cars that I owned, the most special was (excluding the Fairlane) a very special and fully customized 1955 Chevy, which I owned while stationed at Pearl Harbor from 1964-1967.”
