RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Woodward garners lighthouse honors

Jim Woodward’s phone call in early August to Mike Vogel, president of the U.S. Lighthouse Society, was perfectly timed.
When Vogel answered the call and heard it was Woodward, he said “I was just about to call you.”
The reason: Vogel wanted to tell Woodward that he and two others were being honored with the 2020 F. Ross Holland Lifetime Achievement Award by the U.S. Lighthouse Society and U.S. Lighthouse Council that was established 20 years ago.
Only 13 individuals have previously been honored with this award, which is considered the lighthouse preservation community’s highest honor.
The other two 2020 award recipients are from North Carolina and Massachusetts.
Woodward was honored as a lampist and Fresnel (pronounced fray-NEL) lens expert, common terminology in lighthouse lingo, and received a trophy — glass of course.
The Jan. 4, 2019 edition of U.S. Lighthouse Society News honored Woodward with these words: “Under the supervision of Jim Woodward, one of the most respected lampists (Fresnel lens experts) in the U.S., the refurbishing of the lens has been completed. Woodward and his team spent about 220 hours on the project, and Woodward spent an extra 16 hours by himself. According to an article on the project, the lens’s prisms ‘sparkle like diamonds.’ ”
This praise was in reference to the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Simeon, California.
A Fresnel lens replaces the curved surface of a conventional optical lens with a series of concentric grooves. These contours act as individual refracting surfaces, bending parallel light rays to a common focal length.
Woodward started out in the U.S. Coast Guard and had the good fortune to be in the right place — Lorain Harbor, Ohio — and become a lampist quite by coincidence and a bit of luck.
At age 19, he was watching master lampist Arthur Mienholt restore a lens at the Lorain Harbor lighthouse on Lake Erie in Ohio. After observing, and then asking a few times if he could help, he finally got the OK.
“My apprenticeship consisted of Art teaching me everything about lens construction and repair while I worked with him on the Lorain Harbor lens in 1965,” Woodward explained.
He went on to become a “master lampist” doing precision glass work on Fresnel lighthouse lens.
“Automated lighthouses started in the 1970s. Automated lighthouses then went solar. I worked with a machinist/mechanic on getting rid of the old lens. I learned how to fit prisms with wedges from Mienholt. There were no written instructions; I learned from Mienholt.”
Woodward also credits Tom Tag, referred to as a “genius of technology,” for being good about sharing information.
His career of choice
Due to Woodward’s years of experience in the field, he was named the first Coast Guard certified lampist due to his automation program work. To get certified by the Coast Guard today, a candidate must serve a number of years working with approved lampists who will finally certify an apprentice as a master.
Looking back on a different, fulfilling and rewarding career, Woodward said, “And all of that because I was in the right place at the right time.”
The first visit to lighthouses by Woodward’s wife, Anita, was to Martha’s Vineyard south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, which visually impressed her because of the history and charming buildings.
“One light I’ve been to several times is Point Reyes, which is north of San Francisco. It’s in a beautiful spot; one travels through historic farms to get to it. The structure itself is down about 300 steps from the parking lot. The views are spectacular and there is hiking and wildlife viewing in the area too, so I have loved going there,” Anita said.
“I love that Jim has been so happy in his work and has had the chance to be recognized for how good he is. This was pretty much perfect,” she added.
Lighter side of lighthouses
What did Woodward learn that he never expected?
“A whole lot of things! How each piece of glass fits into the framework. There were 52 prisms in the smallest lens and 1,280 in the largest lens I worked on,” he pointed out.
Of about 18,600 lighthouses worldwide, including 700 in the U.S., Woodward has visited every one including those in Hawaii, Bermuda and Belgium.
Would he want to live in one?
“No, I wouldn’t want to do it! People have this romantic idea of living in a lighthouse. It’s a tough life and it’s isolated. The keeper has to keep working in storms to keep the salt off the windows. There’s lots of steps to the top.”
Woodward said when lighthouses were automated, he was emotionally “dead set against it.”
He explained that “lights are so very important to navigators. Now quality navigators know how to read it on radar and commercial grade GPS. Commercial lighthouses are still lit.”
To Woodward, the lighthouse at Eagle Harbor, Michigan is the most beautiful. It’s one of several lighthouses that guide mariners on Lake Superior across the northern edge of the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Today, decades after discovering his satisfying career, Woodward is still working as a lampist and not ready to consider retiring.
“It’s just too much fun and it’s such a niche field,” he quipped.
Though the nearly 300-year era of manned lighthouses in the U.S. has ended, they remain as symbols of maritime heritage to be preserved for future generations.
