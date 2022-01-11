RETURN OF THE KINGSTON TRIO: Savor 1950s folk, pop sounds

Take a huge step back in folk-and-pop music time to 1957. That's when The Kingston Trio, virtually unknown, emerged to become overnight successes with “Tom Dooley,” “M.T.A.,” “The Tijuana Jail,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and other memorable songs.
At the pinnacle of their popularity in 1961, the Trio was described as “the most envied, the most imitated, and the most successful singing group — folk or otherwise — in all of show business.”
It’s 1957 again
On Monday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 1, The Kingston Trio will perform at the Community Performance & Art Center with today’s vocalists Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, who licensed the name and trademark in 2017 to reincarnate the folk music hits of the original trio of Bob Shane, Dave Guard and Nick Reynolds, who have since passed on.
As a teen, Marvin was the adopted son of Nick Reynolds and honed his musical skills. Gorelangton is the trio’s chief musical director and tenor, and Marovich plays the guitar, banjo and mandolin.
“We are elated to host such an iconic group. The Kingston Trio is on the Mount Rushmore of the folk movement and countless acts have been inspired by their work over the years,” said Chris Ashcraft, CPAC executive director.
From the late 1950s through the early 1960s, The Kingston Trio was pervasive on concert stages, record charts, television and in magazines.
Their first album, aptly titled “The Kingston Trio,” was released in the fall of 1958 and remained on the charts for four years. Through 1963 the Trio had 13 albums in the Billboard Top Ten including five that were Number One.
For most in the CPAC audience, the voices and songs of The Kingston Trio will take them back in musical time more than 60 years. From their striking songs to the trio’s memorable striped shirts, the show will be a delightful way to step back in time.
The Kingston Trio’s memorable songs led to the 1960s formation of other popular and successful folk-music group, including Peter, Paul & Mary; Crosby, Stills & Nash; The Beach Boys; The Mamas and the Papas; The Bee Gees, Simon & Garfunkel, and Jefferson Airplane.
Perfect as The Kingston Trio’s timing was for their popularity in 1957, there were predecessors.
According to acousticguitar.com “… the seeds of the folk music movement were sown by Pete Seeger and the Weavers, Woody Guthrie, Burl Ives, Lead Belly, Harry Belafonte, Cisco Houston, and over in the United Kingdom, Lonnie Donegan … By 1957 the stage was set for something young, new and different.”
To help make these concerts special and attract local crowds who remember The Kingston Trio from the late 1950s, we spoke directly with Chief Musical Director Tim Gorelangton.
What is it about The Kingston Trio that makes them an attraction 65 years after the original trio’s heyday that people want to hear their music again?
“Their music is memorable. Their music is approachable. People remember the time. And it’s good folk music.”
How is today’s Kingston Trio helping theaters to start back up since the pandemic started nearly three years ago?
“People are willing to come to hear music they really care about. They want to get out. If we’re careful and stick to the rules, people will come.”
Are the current Trio’s voices similar to the originals?
“We try very hard to replicate the original voices. Mike sings most of the leads; he’s a strong baritone. Don is a strong tenor and I’m baritone. We have similar ranges as the originals.”
What age group is drawn to your concerts?
“The original Kingston Trio was popular in 1957 with college crowds and these same people, now older, come to hear the songs again. Lots of folks in their 30s also come as they want to see what the music is. One concert brought a family of three generations!”
When did replacements of The Kingston Trio begin and how many replacements have there been?
“Pretty much since 1961. There have been different replacements but there’s been a lot of continuity. All have worked to replicate the originals.
“We wear the signature striped shirts and sometimes we change shirts at intermissions. Our goal is having a lot of fun, being casual and spreading it around the room. That’s what we try to do.”
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.