Remembering dear ol' Dad

What's important, lifelong lesson did local folks learn from their good ol' Dad?
For Father’s Day this year, that's the question this writer posed to friends, neighbors and business owners.
Chuck Parsons, project coordinator at Desert Meadows Park, said his dad, Ward Parsons, taught him not to accept gifts or gratuities from vendors.
“As a kid, I was disappointed when Dad sent Christmas goodies he received from business suppliers to charity. Following his practice, my first management job was saved while colleagues lost theirs during a corporate ethics crackdown. A couple of senior managers in my division were fired for accepting a car and a basement remodel. Corporate policy was vague; execs sued for reinstatement.”
Parsons said as time went on, anyone who accepted as much as a holiday gift basket was reprimanded and learned the gift wasn’t worth the admonishment, and didn’t accept gifts of any size.
“Thanks, Dad!”
•
As an only child of parents who valued a college education, Mary Heller met her future husband when she was 16.
“I fell in love and received an engagement ring when I was 18. My father, Cap Schwartz, instructed me to return the ring or he wouldn’t pay for any more college. I took off the ring and pinned it to the inside of my bra and got married under protest at 19.
“At the back of the church dad said, ‘If you change your mind halfway down the aisle, just tug on my arm and we will go home and pump the cesspool.”
Heller went on to earn a B.A., M.A. and a degree as an education specialist.
She said her father’s given name was Willard Dean and he didn’t like it. As a kid, he’d play soldier with his uncles, who called him Captain. As an adult he shortened it to “Cap.”
“Our marriage is in its 56th year and going strong,” Heller happily said.
•
Patti Casey-Kerr tells a tender memory of her dad, Gene Casey, who she refers to as a “kind and loving Texas gentleman.”
“He was a veteran of World War II who served in the Army-Air Force in the Panama Canal Zone and was a wonderful cook, storyteller, played the guitar and organ by ear, could fix anything and loved helping others. He served on the Sopori School Board for several years in the early 1960s.”
Casey-Kerr admired that her dad was mostly self-taught and taught his five kids to be independent and how to fix things around the house.
“He could fix anything, and if he didn’t have a tool to do the job, he fashioned the tool using his cutting torch and welder.
“My dad had a strong belief and commitment to helping anyone who needed it. What I remember most is him being an incredible dad, husband and friend to all.”
•
At Quail Creek’s wood shop, Harold Alleman said his father, Ray Alleman, instilled the concept of moderation.
“He told me and he modeled it for me. Work hard, be honest, be moderate and not showy. And live below your means. He didn’t preach this. He modeled it,” Alleman said, with a gentle smile admiring his dad’s advice.
•
Chris Ashcraft, executive director of the Community Performing and Arts Center, remembers always having music in the house. He and his brother started on the piano when they were very young.
“My parents, David and Joan, took us to countless concerts and theater events as well as making sure we had music education in school, church and home. Both parents were my music teachers along the way, culminating with my dad being my high school choral director at Sahuaro High School in Tucson.
“My father was responsible for instilling in me a deep appreciation for the arts. He taught me to be on time and to work hard. Both lessons have been extremely helpful in my professional career, especially working in the arts,” Ashcraft said.
Not to show favoritism he added, “Of course, my mother had just as much to do with these lessons, too.
•
Elizabeth Federico, a hairdresser at Rumors in Green Valley, has this clear and dear memory of her dad, Raul Martinez.
“He taught me that if I wanted anything, I had to work hard, and as long as I applied myself, I could achieve anything. For example, when I wanted new clothes for school, I had to do extra chores around the house. He always said ‘nothing is free!’
“Another lesson I learned was to be bilingual. My first language was Spanish, and I learned English at school. During the summers I would have to write English and Spanish words from the dictionary so that I would not forget. I’d say ‘Dad, everyone speaks English, so why do I have to do this?’ ”
Federico now realizes how important these lessons were and is grateful to her father that he never gave in.
•
Michelle Tabeling, owner of Meredith’s Hallmark in Continental Plaza, had an immediate response when asked about an important lesson she learned from her dad: “The work ethic of responsibility and accountability.”
Tabeling’s dad, Jim Meredith, owned a grain farm in Illinois and showed and taught his three daughters that farm animals can’t feed themselves. Work to feed them was daily.
“More children need to be raised this way. I’ve transferred these ethics to my two sons,” Tabeling said, adding that now her dad is enjoying retirement.
•
Kathy Konecny, head librarian, at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, says her dad's lessons were always challenging.
“As an attorney, he taught me to think rationally. As a veteran, he taught me war is really, truly hell. As an adventurer, he taught me how to free trucks stuck on desolate beaches.”
•
Freelance reporter Ellen Sussman remembers everything good about her dad, Sam Hermalin, who was kind and generous to everyone.
“He owned a men’s haberdashery store on Sixth Avenue across from Macy’s Herald Square in New York City. If he had a good day (most everything was cash or check in those days) after he closed, he’d walk across the street and buy a present for everyone in our family.
“In Brooklyn, my mother would look out the window and see him walking down the block loaded with packages and she’d say, ‘Oh, he’s not going to pay the rent this month!’ ”
My dad couldn’t say “no” to anybody, and he had a lot of friends. He was good and kind to everyone and was the best dad to his three kids. He died when I was 25, but I can still hear his sweet voice and gentle humor.
As a tribute, a sign in our home reads, “Of all good times remembered when I was very young, my heart holds most dear the time my daddy spent with me.”
