Father's Day reminds us to celebrate our dads. These stories illustrate the best that Dad has to offer us, beyond being a family provider and lifelong supporter. Dads, and our relationships with our own, can be complicated and change over time. Whether yours was ever-present, largely absent or somewhere in between, take a moment this Father's Day to reflect on what he meant to you and enjoy these reflections from our readers. 

Crash course in driving

Donald Berk.jpeg

This 1946 family photo shows a toddler Donald Berk with his mom and dad. 
Doug Shumway.JPG

Richard Shumway was raised on a farm but took to the air after he joined the military.
Joyce Davison.jpg
Joyce, Dr. Kyle C. Hawkins (aka "Dad"), Jean, Carol and Kylene pose for a family picture. 

 
Sharon Rezac.jpg

Sharon Rezac Anderson learned about life and how to conduct herself from her dad, who served as Chief of Police in her hometown. 
Download PDF Don Cassiday
Don Cassiday (center) at Stonehenge with his dad and stepmom.
Patty Little.jpg

Patty Little recalls humorous times with her father. 
Marlys Harper.jpg

The original cake deliverers in Marlys Harper's family (she's on the right). Two more children later joined the family. 


