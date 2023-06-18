Father's Day reminds us to celebrate our dads. These stories illustrate the best that Dad has to offer us, beyond being a family provider and lifelong supporter. Dads, and our relationships with our own, can be complicated and change over time. Whether yours was ever-present, largely absent or somewhere in between, take a moment this Father's Day to reflect on what he meant to you and enjoy these reflections from our readers.
Crash course in driving
My father was largely absent from my upbringing, but at age 89 he was widowed, alone and incapacitated with severe diabetes and worsening dementia. So, I made the decision to step in as his caregiver. I knew little about his early life except that he'd been orphaned as a toddler and that he and his three brothers were farmed out to be raised separately by uncles and aunts. My father ended up in Los Angeles; the brothers in New York City. Over the course of seven years (he passed at 96) I pieced together an oral history. This vignette stands out as a family gem and iconic of the Depression.
In 1930, with the Depression in full swing, my father, jobless at age 20, decided to reunite with his brothers in New York. He convinced his friend Sy to join him on a trek across the country. At first, they rode the rails in boxcars but after hearing that vagrants caught in the Southwest ended up in chain gangs, they prudently switched to hitchhiking.
At a truck stop on Route 66 in Arizona the driver of a Maxwell asked if they knew how to drive because he would need help in the mountains. Despite the fact that they had never sat in the driver's seat of an automobile, my father and Sy assured the man that they were top caliber behind the wheel.
It was soon apparent why the man needed assistance: he had a wooden leg and on the steep downhills he required both hands on his knee to help press his foot on the brake pedal. My father, in the front passenger seat, would reach across to steer on the winding unpaved road while Sy in the back seat screamed in terror. My father soon became a "top caliber" driver.
— Donald Berk
Flying from the farm
My dad was born in a small eastern Nebraska farm town. He was the rich kid in town as his family owned the local lumber yard. After the 1929 crash, the family lost the lumber yard and his father opened a bar on the border of a dry town. My dad eloped with the local farm girl, my mother, and the families of both wanted to have the marriage annulled.
So my dad and mom moved to Omaha where my dad worked at the Piggly Wiggly market, but he had a dream. He wanted to work in the aircraft business. California was the home of many aircraft companies in 1938. So my dad mailed away for an aircraft maintenance correspondence course. After passing the course he and two farm town buddies drove to southern California to look for jobs in the aircraft business. They all found jobs and sent home for their wives.
I was born in Los Angeles in 1944 and two months later he was drafted to go to war during WWII. My mother packed me up and returned to the Nebraska family farm. Two-and-one-half years later he returned, and we moved back to California where he had a long successful career in the California aircraft support business. He was a loving father who worked long hours and always had a smile on his face. After he passed I found his correspondence course books and donated them to the Palm Springs Air Museum. He would have liked that.
— Doug Shumway
The doctor is in
We are the proud daughters of Dr. Kyle C. Hawkins. After his retirement in January 1969 from a very successful physician-surgeon practice in Chicago, he and our mom moved to Tubac to play golf and enjoy life.
He was approached by the existing Green Valley clinic because they needed a doctor replacement and he became one of Green Valley’s first full-time doctors. He is an important part of Green Valley’s history because he is responsible for having various medical specialists from Tucson come to Green Valley on a weekly basis. The unique thing about Dad is that he made house calls that reminded patients of their “old time country doctors.” In addition, he served with the Flying Samaritans medical group. These doctors flew into Mexico to take care of those in need of medical attention.
We remember Dad for the fun we had with him while he taught us how to play golf, fish, hunt, use a camera and develop and print pictures. His sense of humor was infectious. We have many fond memories of laughter around the dinner table. We all had a great time loving, learning and being part of Kyle C. Hawkins’ life.
Thank you for allowing us to share our dad with you!
— Carol Stephens, Joyce Davison and Kylene Joplin
Learning from the best
My first memory of my father was when I was four years old. I was standing at the Bismarck, North Dakota train depot with my mother and other relatives, all who were showing excitement but I didn't know why? A man in uniform walked out of the train, came to kiss my mother and when he picked me up, I cried with fright. Who was this man dressed in green?
My father had just returned from his drafted stint in Pearl Harbor, serving in the US Army. I did not remember him. I've known for a lifetime how hurt he was when he tried to kiss me, I yelled and cried instead of welcoming him as others did!
It was after he had served his years in the military that he learned he had inherited his family farm in Minnesota. We moved there to once again begin our family life together. In those days, constables were peace officers in small towns and rural communities. Soon after we became Minnesota residents, our family farmed on his Rezac homestead and dad took seriously his newly elected constable position.
When the Chief of Police retired in my hometown, Dad was asked to apply. To make an adequate income, farming was becoming more difficult. He could put his farm in soil bank status, resting the soil from planting for ten years. He and mom decided this was the best option, so when Dad was elected Police Chief, we moved to the city.
As a teenager, to be the daughter of a Chief of Police had challenges. Dad knew everything that went on in the city, and I was constantly reminded that setting a good example was important for me and our families reputation. Today, as I recall some of the issues I resented but had to abide by, I honor the fact that on Father's Day, even then and certainly now, his constant love for me was unconditional, genuine and his "right from wrong" positions were for my own betterment.
Thanks Dad for setting boundaries and instilling important values! Your years of service in law enforcement proved the 5 qualities of good police officers: integrity, empathy, team orientation, adaptability and good communication. I hope to have acquired a few of your attributes that I am most grateful for today.
— Sharon Rezac Andersen
Dad’s advice paid off
I was a young lieutenant in the Air Force and living an average fighter pilot's life but was home between assignments. Never one to lay down hard fast rules, one evening Dad quietly said "You know kid, you'll meet a higher class woman in church than you will in a bar."
I shrugged it off and the next day headed for my new assignment. The first weekend I was there in Wichita, I got to thinking of Dad's comment and went to church for the first time in ages. There, I discovered a "young adults" group with three or four or the best-looking gals I'd seen in quite a while. I started dating one of those and a year later married her. We're now going on 65 years together so I think the marriage will last and I've got Dad to thank for it.
— Don Cassiday
Less hearing, more humor
As my dad moved into his sixties he lost a lot of his hearing. Being the stubborn man he was, he would not see a doctor/audiologist. Consequently, he only heard a portion of what was being said. Now, these stories were years before cell phones. One afternoon my youngest sister was on her way home from work and ran out of gas on the highway near their home. She saw my dad driving toward her in the opposite direction and waved him down. When he saw her he slowed down and she yelled at him across the highway that she ran out of gas. My father yelled back, “Okay! I’ll see you at home,” and he drove off. Fortunately someone stopped and helped her.
One evening after dinner my youngest brother got a call from a friend asking if he could hang out for a while. My brother asked our dad if he could go hang out with his friend and told my father he’d be home by 10 p.m. My father replied, “Okay, but I want you home by 10:30 and don’t be late!” Of course my brother agreed!
— Patty Little
Baking cakes and spreading love
The developer’s bulldozers carved out space in the orange groves for a tract of homes that Dad jokingly called “cracker boxes.” Our family moved into our first home on Lemon Street in La Habra, California. As other young families and couples began to move in, Dad initiated a family tradition. He made a cake from scratch for each new neighbor and our family of four (later seven) would make a surprise delivery on Sunday, while we were still in our church clothes.
Cooking and baking was his favorite hobby when he wasn’t earning a living for us. He was a cook in the US Army in WWII but had since perfected his skills and his love of cooking grew. As the oldest child, I was old enough to “help” Dad make the cakes. Cake-making was a delicate task. Special cake flour sifted and meticulously measured was a must. He unwrapped several sticks of butter and set them aside to soften for the buttercream frosting. I rubbed the butter wrappers inside the cake pans just enough to hold a light dusting of flour. In addition to these tasks, I drew around a cake pan on waxed paper, cut the circles, and placed them on top of the flour dusting. I could not lick the beaters used in the cake batter because the mixture contained raw egg; I must wait for the frosting beaters which I occasionally shared with a sibling.
The simple frosting consisted of butter, powdered sugar and vanilla. I had input about how we would decorate the cake. When I was a little older, I got to do it myself. We divided the frosting into the number of colors we wanted. Using a small box of food coloring bottles that contained the primary colors, Dad taught me that yellow and blue made green, yellow and red made orange, and red and blue made purple. He nurtured creativity while I was just having fun.
Our street, with an orange grove at the end, became a tight-knit neighborhood. There was not much turnover. We cared for neighbors’ children and pets, borrowed and returned things, and got to know everyone. After a few years, our next-door neighbors had to move due to a job transfer. When the house sold quickly, we congratulated them and wished them well.
Meanwhile, another neighbor got information about the buyers. Word spread up and down the street that the buyers were “Spanish.” Not only was it an erroneous label, but words like home values and talk of cars parked on their lawn made some fearful. My parents did not seem concerned, and we kids didn’t understand because many of our classmates were “Spanish.” They just lived in another part of town.
On Saturday, while the Ponces were moving in, Dad assembled his cake ingredients and asked if I wanted to help. Sure! I can’t remember exactly how it looked, but we tried our best to make it beautiful.
Imagine what two parents, one carrying a cake, trailed by three stair-step sisters, would look like coming up the driveway toward your front door. Dora opened the door and soon her husband Al and their two boys gathered around her. We learned that Al was the head landscaper for the City of La Habra, in charge of the landscaping of all city buildings and the park. Dora did not work outside the house but cared for the boys and the home, including the landscaping. Soon they remodeled the kitchen and the yards were the envy of the neighborhood.
Our friendship with the Ponces grew naturally. Dora brought us delicious homemade tamales on Christmas Eve, sharing their tradition with us. Dad and Dora chatted, hoses in hand, as they pampered their flowers lining the low divider between the driveways. We could not imagine better neighbors!
One afternoon some years later, when Al Jr. was in high school, he was working on his car in their garage. Dad came out to water the yard, said hi to Al, and got to work. A while later, Dad happened to look toward the open garage. He saw Al Jr. prone and motionless on the garage floor. Jumping over the colorful divider, he ran to him and dragged him onto their cool lush lawn. He regained consciousness quickly, and Dad was credited with saving his life.
At the celebration of life for Dad, we heard many stories from family, friends, and strangers. Each had a common theme: generosity and small acts of kindness.
— Marlys Harper