Each year as Christmas draws near, families gather around the screen to watch yuletide classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story” or “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The classics have earned their place in front of the Christmas tree, but there are plenty of lesser-known gems to get you into the holiday spirit. From the comedic to plain heart warming or downright quirky, here are five great Christmas movies you may have never seen, and how to get ahold of them.
"The Family Stone"
In 2005’s “The Family Stone,” cultures collide as Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) takes his uptight, conservative girlfriend, Meredith, (Sarah Jessica Parker) on a trip to visit his free-spirited family for Christmas.
The perfect amount of holiday cringeworthy moments ensue as one embarrassing moment after another causes Meredith to feel like an outsider to the tight-knit family, who rarely warm to her.
Things get extra messy when Meredith calls on her sister Julie (Claire Danes) to join them as backup, and Everett develops feelings for her. All the while, Meredith only makes her uptight nature more noticeable to the family.
The movie features a talented ensemble cast including Diane Keaton and Craig T Nelson as the Stones and Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson and Tyrone Giordano as their children.
This one makes the list for its performances, relatable family mishaps, fun misunderstandings and an underlying sweetness.
Stream it on: Hulu, the Roku Channel, Amazon Prime, Philo, Apple TV, Redbox
"Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas"
While Jim Henson’s version of “A Christmas Carol” with The Muppets is a holiday favorite, he created another heartwarming Christmas special featuring puppets in 1977.
“Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” tells the story of an otter named Emmet and his Ma as they scrape by on odd jobs in Frogtown Hollow.
When they learn about a talent contest ahead of Christmas they each decide separately to perform in the show so they can afford to buy gifts for each other.
Sacrifices are made as Ma hocks Emmet’s tools to buy dress fabric for her performance, and Emmet turns Ma’s washtub, which she uses for her laundry business, into a bass for his jug band.
When both lose the talent contest to a rock band and realize they both had the same idea, Ma joins up with Emmet’s Frogtown Hollow Jubilee Jug Band and they get discovered, earning a regular gig and a better life.
There’s a craftsmanship to the puppets and the entire town that only Henson could have created. With sweet musical numbers throughout, a loving message of family, the power of gratitude despite life’s challenges and voice work by Henson and his longtime collaborator Frank Oz, this holiday cult classic deserves a place on the whole family’s watch list.
(If you’re sappy, you may shed a tear or two and you might get "The Bathing Suit That Grandma Otter Wore" stuck in your head.)
Stream it on: Amazon Prime, or get it at the Pima County Library (https://pima.bibliocommons.com)
"Christmas in Connecticut"
In 1945’s “Christmas in Connecticut,” there a lot of yuletide imagery to enjoy and a very “I Love Lucy” feel.
The story is about Barbara, a New Yorker who writes a popular newspaper cooking column, her Connecticut farm and family, earning her admiration from housewives all over the country. Problem is, it's all a lie; Barbara is a single woman who can’t cook to save her life.
She’s forced to create an elaborate scheme to keep her job when her boss invites himself and a recovering war hero who’s a fan of her work to her Connecticut farm for a Christmas meal with her family.
Elizabeth plans to marry her friend who owns a farm in Connecticut, enlists her chef friend as her fake uncle and borrows a baby. Of course, everything unravels as she falls for the war hero and a series of mishaps reveal her lies and get her fired.
This is a pleasant, silly rom-com with a great performance from Barbara Stanwyck. And, sure, it takes predictable turns, but it remains entertaining and cute throughout.
Stream it on: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Youtube, Redbox, HBO Max
"The Year Without a Santa Claus"
The stop-motion Christmas classics from the 1960s and '70s like “Rudolph” and “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town” have been favorites for generations for good reason. But 1974’s “The Year Without a Santa Claus” is often overlooked.
The movie tells the story of a year where Santa decides to take Christmas off. He’s feeling under the weather and under-appreciated. So, Mrs. Claus sends out a couple elves to find some proof that people still do believe in Santa.
This movie gives a chance to see a more human Santa who can feel grumpy and blue. It also gives us more Mrs. Claus. There are some great musical numbers featuring the Heat Miser and Snow Miser that will get stuck in your head until the New Year.
There is also a real tenderness to the effort the children of the world put in to cheer Santa when they hear he’s not coming back.
Stream it on: Youtube, Apple TV, Redbox, TNT, TBS, Sling TV
"Holiday Affair"
If you like your holiday films retro and sweet, 1949’s “Holiday Affair” is just right.
Robert Mitchum takes a departure from his typical film noir roles and plays a seasonal Christmas clerk working in a department store. Janet Leigh is a war widow and single mother who buys a toy train from him with less than honorable intentions. She’s a comparison shopper for another department store.
When she tries to return the train, and he learns more about her life, he can’t bring himself to hold it against her. He begins to form a friendship and her young son, and even surprises the boy by buying him the Christmas train.
As the pair obviously falls in love, it complicates her marriage plans with her comparatively boring, nice-guy boyfriend.
Don’t worry, it has a happy ending.
This is a well-acted romance movie with beautiful NYC Christmas imagery, some truly magical scenes and a lot of charm.
Stream it on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime