RED, WHITE & BLUE! Celebrating USA's Flag Day

When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, colonists weren’t fighting under a single flag. Most regiments participating in the War of Independence against the British fought under their own flags.
When the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia in June of that year to create the Continental Army, it led to the creation of what was, essentially, the first “American” flag, the Continental Colors.
When George Washington saw the flag — comprised of 13 red and white alternating stripes and a Union Jack in the corner — he saw it as too similar to the British flag and quickly turned his efforts to creating a new symbol of freedom.
On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternating red and white” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Nearly 140 years later, President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.
In the 1950s, when it appeared Alaska would be admitted to the Union, Bob Heft, a 17-year-old high-school junior in Ohio, cut out 50 stars from white iron-on material and arranged and stitched them onto blue fabric on his family’s 48-star flag in a proportional pattern for a history project.
Heft submitted his creative design to his history teacher and explained he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.
Heft also sent his flag to his congressman, Walter Moeller, who presented it to President Eisenhower after Alaska and Hawaii joined the Union. Eisenhower chose Heft’s design and, on July 4, 1960, Eisenhower and Heft stood together as the 50-star flag was raised for the first time.
To add to the Flag Day holiday, serve up this flag-waving dish.
Patriotic summer treat
This quick, no-cook recipe is ideal for southwestern tastes.
Red, White & Blue Salsa
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 cup sliced or diced strawberries
1 cup diced jicama
1/3 cup chopped cilantro (if desired)
¼ cups finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded (if desired)
juice of 1 large lime
kosher salt, to taste
tortilla chips for serving
Directions:
In a medium bowl combine rinsed blueberries and strawberries with jicama, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno and lime juice.
Stir until well combined. Season with salt to taste.
Serve with tortilla chips at room temperature or chilled
An ideal accompaniment to fish or chicken
Makes about 3 cups of salsa or 6 servings
Source: twopeasandtheirpod.com