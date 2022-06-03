RED, WHITE & BLUE! Celebrating USA's Flag Day

Old Glory and the Arizona State Flag on display outside the Joyner-Green Valley Library.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When the American Revolution broke out in 1775, colonists weren’t fighting under a single flag. Most regiments participating in the War of Independence against the British fought under their own flags.

When the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia in June of that year to create the Continental Army, it led to the creation of what was, essentially, the first “American” flag, the Continental Colors.

When George Washington saw the flag — comprised of 13 red and white alternating stripes and a Union Jack in the corner — he saw it as too similar to the British flag and quickly turned his efforts to creating a new symbol of freedom.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternating red and white” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Nearly 140 years later, President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.

RED, WHITE & BLUE! Celebrating USA's Flag Day

The Stars and Stripes fly proudly above a Quail Creek residence.

In the 1950s, when it appeared Alaska would be admitted to the Union, Bob Heft, a 17-year-old high-school junior in Ohio, cut out 50 stars from white iron-on material and arranged and stitched them onto blue fabric on his family’s 48-star flag in a proportional pattern for a history project.

Heft submitted his creative design to his history teacher and explained he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.

Heft also sent his flag to his congressman, Walter Moeller, who presented it to President Eisenhower after Alaska and Hawaii joined the Union. Eisenhower chose Heft’s design and, on July 4, 1960, Eisenhower and Heft stood together as the 50-star flag was raised for the first time.

To add to the Flag Day holiday, serve up this flag-waving dish.

Patriotic summer treat

This quick, no-cook recipe is ideal for southwestern tastes.

Red, White & Blue Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup sliced or diced strawberries

1 cup diced jicama

1/3 cup chopped cilantro (if desired)

¼ cups finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded (if desired)

juice of 1 large lime

kosher salt, to taste

tortilla chips for serving

RED, WHITE & BLUE! Celebrating USA's Flag Day

Red, White & Blue Salsa

 

Directions:

In a medium bowl combine rinsed blueberries and strawberries with jicama, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno and lime juice.

Stir until well combined. Season with salt to taste.

Serve with tortilla chips at room temperature or chilled

An ideal accompaniment to fish or chicken

Makes about 3 cups of salsa or 6 servings

Source: twopeasandtheirpod.com



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?