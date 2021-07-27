REAP BIG RESULTS IN SMALL GARDENS: Cooperative Extension shows how

A colorful variety of fruit trees and micro display gardens that grow and thrive in Southern Arizona’s climate are blooming — and they’re all close by at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension on Whitehouse Canyon Road.
A highlight of the diverse plantings is what can be grown in small spaces and different-size containers.
“Our micro display gardens are just small gardens with a lot of plants. We call them ‘micro’ because they are small areas where people can see the varieties of plants that can grow in one’s yard. Our gardens are for education and for the public to see what can be grown in small spaces,” said Cassie Burruel, Community Outreach Professional, Master Gardener Program Coordinator and Family Engagement Facilitator at the U of A Cooperative Extension.
Tended to and watered by a team of Master Gardeners, the micro display gardens include ornamental plants, wildflowers, cactus, florals and xeriscape plants, those that reduce or eliminate the need for water or irrigation.
“We bring the university to the people and share research that has been proven. We offer Zoom classes and are open to walk-ins,” Burruel explained.
Master Gardener David Duffy and others began reworking the Master Gardeners gardens in 2017, where one of the first projects was installing new irrigation to the micro gardens.
“The next step was installing flagstone walkways. We built stone waterways and little walk bridges to various areas, making the paths handicap accessible for wheelchairs. Archways were built for honeysuckle vines above the flagstone paths,” Duffy pointed out.
“All of us pitch in, armed with education and dedication. We want to see the grounds grow, glow and succeed!” Master Gardener Larry Coffin noted.
Many planters are recycled containers, including one that was a huge old tire now painted purple.
Burruel took pride in showing a new area dedicated as a veterans’ garden, called Operation New Leaf. Eight large, raised, tub-like metal containers planted by members of local 4-H Clubs will be ideal for veterans who can’t bend or have difficulty bending.
“We’re experimenting now and getting the kinks out. We hope to have the veterans garden open to veterans in the fall,” she said.
The veterans garden will have rain barrels to showcase water harvesting, Duffy said, and native plants in colorful containers were recently added to the front of the garden.
A colorful area behind the Veterans Garden shows how painted bricks and contrasting pots can add a creative boost of vibrant color to a pot of green plants.
“During 2021, we added new signage for plant identification in all gardens. This year has also seen a lot of painting to planting beds and buildings,” Duffy said. “We’re in the process of reworking the plant sales area and hope to start selling plants by late summer.”
Apple, peach, orange, lemon, plum and kumquat trees are thriving and show fruits growing and ripening. A Patio Garden area has a blooming pomegranate tree.
All plants are by individual donation or are purchased through grants. Plants are not donated by the U of A.
“The whole idea is to show what you can grow in small spaces,” Burruel pointed out.
The Cooperative Extension in Green Valley also offers parenting classes, nutritional workshops and finance classes. For information, call 520-648-0808.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.