Although watercolor is one of the most difficult art mediums to learn and master, local resident Karen Honaker has chosen it as her preferred medium.
In the early 1980s Honaker’s Navy-pilot husband Carl was deployed to Sicily for several months. When they returned to the U.S. he was sent to San Diego where the Watercolor Society was located.
Honaker decided to give up oil paint and never looked back. The change brought some unexpected health benefits as well.
“I felt good, my skin cleared up and I now know it was the toxins in the oil medium, which were very bad for my health. That was 1983 and nobody ever spoke about the dangers of cadmium or the fumes from the oil, turpentine or the leaded glass I was using,” she explained.
Moving from painting with oil paints to painting with watercolors came with a new challenge to master, since watercolor is often considered to be the hardest medium because an artist had little control over what will happen as the paint goes into the paper.
Though the artist can guide the watercolor, the mixture has a life of its own, and it rules. To make things harder, the fluidity doesn’t lend itself to correction.
Honaker specializes in reflective translucent and transparent watercolor paintings filled with color. She focuses on still life scenes featuring floral and food combinations like wine and coffee.
She doesn’t come from a family of artists, although her maternal grandmother was an architect. As a child, Honaker had asthma and couldn’t comfortably handle the outdoors, so indoors she would watch her grandmother.
Art stayed with her and she worked with oil paints until her husband’s Navy move to San Diego and being near the Watercolor Society changed her medium.
“I still walk around with my camera. I’ll paint tables in restaurants, glasses and bottles of wine on a table,” she said of her ability to easily paint items with liquidity.
One huge success in her art career was having one of her paintings licensed by Mohawk Carpeting to make a prototype for placemats and pillows that eventually became a top seller for Walmart.
At the Open Studios event in March, which was the first time she participated, visitors became buyers.
“The minute we walked into Karen Honaker’s display of artwork we knew we would be buying something for our new home," said Open Studios attendee Dee Colichia. She and her husband, Rocco, purchased three pieces of Honaker's artwork.
“Her work is different from anything we have seen before. It’s real, lively and colorful. Upon meeting Karen, she explained her thought process to us and how she is going to paint something, which was fascinating to us.
Art collectors, including the Colichias, are keeping a close eye on Honaker's studio going forward.
“She has an exceptional vision and talent and we can’t wait to see what she produces next,” said Dee.
