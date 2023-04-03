Although watercolor is one of the most difficult art mediums to learn and master, local resident Karen Honaker has chosen it as her preferred medium.

In the early 1980s Honaker’s Navy-pilot husband Carl was deployed to Sicily for several months. When they returned to the U.S. he was sent to San Diego where the Watercolor Society was located.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?