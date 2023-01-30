No dreams of love unspent Or words that we repent Yet, there's a trilling, a bird song we hear Song of a summer warm We heard it in that storm And when we turned to leave Did we not stop and grieve At threshold, where we found that poor dead bird? —I.E. Lynch
Sonoran Desert Winter Haiku Series
We miss the night snow
Large flakes fall slowly they are
Like paper with wings
—Jean Vickers
Cactus is a Verb
When you think of the best cactus
you might think, “Oh, stately saguaro. Armed sentry of the Sonoran hillside.”
but no
the cholla is best at cactusing
Cylindropuntia
innocuous name for one so fierce.
I was walking up de la Gloria one morning
oblivious (foolish!)
I kicked a lone cholla pup
like I would kick a wayward rock
off the pavement and back onto
desert space
but this cholla upstart
stuck to my shoe
and me a desert newbie
I pulled it off my shoe and it stuck to my thumb
(Oh! What a good boy am I!)
no matter how hard I shook
it persisted
I know now that what looks like a needle
straight barb
hides a well-engineered hook at the business end
I had to walk all the way back home
embarrassed
dangling a cholla
third thumb
to be removed finally
by a pliered yank and
several tribute drops of blood.
– Pat Edwards
Untitled
I think of days gone by
How people took horses for transportation
Grew all their own food
Made their own clothes
What were they thinking
When the electricity and phone
Made their way into their homes
When a car replaced an animal
The world moves so fast
Even back then
When it seemed so slow
The movers moved, the stuck refused
Modern conveniences are a gift
We can see more of the world
We can travel anywhere
Live anywhere in a moment's notice
Work is now where you live
I like that one
Bringing people back home
Back to the basics of life
As everyone has their world spinning
At a rate of unbelief
We have to improvise
Make do in relationships in a new way
Through our thoughts and prayers
Our phone calls and text
Our Facebooks and Instagrams
We stay in touch when we can
Till we can’t take it anymore
Then we visit, we dream
We build our futures together
Time is the ultimate gift in love
Time with you stays in my heart
Time with you brings a smile to my face
A tear to my eyes
Time how fast it flows in our world
Hanging on for dear life today
Moving as fast as I can
Having faith in the human race
That love will win
— Lea Dingman
No snow on the ground and I say … whoopee!
Every day without snow is that much closer to spring.
Don't even miss hearing those sleigh bells ring.
So, I hope mother nature reads this poem.
And brings back the birds and moves spring along – Bob Cripe
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone