Looking for a fresh way to use her sewing skills while making extra income, about three-and-a-half years ago Wendy Runstrom designed a few practical items to sell at craft fairs and farmers markets.
A few months after she started, the pandemic hit. During the extended down time, she began making more new items.
“Coasters filled with a thin layer of batting were among the first things I made. Then I started getting new ideas from Pinterest and I’d make my own patterns," she said.
“It was a way to have some fun and make some money,” Runstrom said of her growing line of practical and functional items. Yet, her only sewing skills are those she learned in high school home economics classes decades ago. While she hasn't sewn continuously since high school, she picked it up again about twenty years ago.
A second bedroom in her home is reserved solely for her stash of fabrics. It's also where she cuts, sews, irons and packages each piece or sets of her handicrafts.
As the pandemic eased and people are out together again, she was recently back showing and selling her growing and colorful selection from her business, called Kountry Krafts, at the GVR crafts show at the West Social Center.
One pleased shopper is Jackie Rautio who said, “I use Wendy’s jar lid grippers all the time. The two sizes are helpful for small and large jars and for me they work great.”
Originally from Minnesota, Runstrom also sells her sewn crafts on Etsy. She said making the transition from in-person craft shows to one of the biggest online purveyors of handmade goods was simple and easy.
"Etsy is very easy to work with, and someone walked me right through it," Runstrom said. Adding an online store has allowed Runstrom's goods to reach a larger number of people and connected her with far-flung customers. And just as she enjoys sewing her handmade items, customers enjoy using them.
One recent Etsy buyer gave her a five-star review for a gift set of four coasters with pink flowers on a black background and wrote, “Excellent. Really like them. Thanks.” Another buyer said, “Beautifully made and sewn. Exactly what I was hoping for!”
A selection of her practical craft items is available at the Artisan’s Shop at the GVR West Social Center, open to the public. Runstrom also sells her items in the courtyard at The Shoppes at La Posada farmers market on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I’m having fun, making some money and I’ll have new patterns coming out for spring,” she said of her items that feature a colorful variety of designs.
What’s currently available in her growing and creative selection? Sets of four coasters, seat belt covers, vaccination card holders, jar-lid grippers, gift card/credit card holders, tea bag "wallets" that hold four tea bags, pocket tissue holders, Chapstick holders with a key ring and cotton dishcloths.
Runstrom said the most enjoyable part of her business is the feedback she receives from her customers.
"They're usually very happy with my items," she said.
