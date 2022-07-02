QUILTING CLOSE BY: Fabulous fabrics, classes & more

Everyone who enters the Quilt Central Studio in Green Valley is greeted by a vast selection of colorful bolts of fabric, notions and kits, along with spools of thread, sample quilts and every notion and tool of the trade needed to create quilts, totes, purses and other creative sewing endeavors.
How many bolts of colorful fabric are there? Shop owner Lauri McAlpin estimates between 1,600 and 1,800. They’re arranged vertically by color and/or designer, making it easy to choose and combine colors and patterns.
This 2,200-square-foot fabric emporium is a quilters’ delight. It's somewhat hidden, so follow the blue 'Quilt Shop Now Open' signs on La Cañada and Camino Casa Verde.
McAlpin and her husband, Kevin, opened the shop in January.
“It’s a bit hard to find, but once people find the shop they keep coming back. My dad owns the building, and it was empty,” McAlpin said, noting that Green Valley’s quilters and others who sew needed such a shop without trekking to Tucson.
She opened Quilt Central Studio with years of experience selling sewing products in California, Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico.
The McAlpins moved to Green Valley last August and, with Lauri’s 25 years of selling experience, she knew what was needed to open a vibrant, close-to-home quilting and sewing shop.
A 25-year-quilter, she inherited the skill and love of the craft from her grandmother.
“With 15 years of selling as a rep, I knew what to buy. As a retirement community, we have a lot of quilters. Recently one woman came in looking for a new hobby. And Cathey’s Sewing and Vacuum in Green Valley has been great referring people here,” McAlpin noted.
In addition to the ample interior space, the building has an entry courtyard and a rear yard that has a covered dining table that will be ideal for lunches when McAlpin has on-site classes that run several hours.
Working part-time at Quilt Central Studio is 50-year quilter Arlene Walsh, who creates appliques for embellishing.
“When I started quilting there were very strict guidelines. I ignored them and did it my way. Now everything goes,” Walsh said enthusiastically.
“I make my own patterns and kits. Colors are for reference. If someone doesn’t like the blues in a pattern, they can use another color,” she explained while showing one of her sunset patterns.
At a June class on beginning quilting, Sheila Frahm pointed that “my mom was a quilter and I’ve never taken the time to do it. And now is the time.”
Also taking the class was Joanne Atkisson. “I’ve always been a sewer, now I’m making a wall-hanging quilt,” she pointed out.
McAlpin offers two to three classes a week on different techniques, including beginning quilting, finishing and binding, tote bags and appliques. Summer classes include All About Applique, Ultimate Travel Bag, and Christmas Tree Wall Hanging.
What skills are needed for quilting? “Being accurate and creative, “ McAlpin quickly pointed out.
“Instructors here are anxious to work part-time. And more than half of those who come in are new to us. We’re here to help people expand their knowledge,” she said.
In addition to the Green Valley shop, McAlpin has an online shop and schedule of classes at QuiltCentralStudio.com.
