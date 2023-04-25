MixDb.jpg

Tournament finalists, from left to right: Ryan Modesto, Cindy Nelson, official Mike Wagner, Chris Moravchik and Steve Arendt

On Friday April 14, twelve men and twelve women began competing in the Quail Creek Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament. One male and one female player per team were randomly assigned by computer and team assignments changed with every match. Two matches were played on both Friday and Saturday.

Cindy Nelson, Ryan Modesto, Chris Moravchik and Steve Arendt emerged as the players with the most wins during the tournament, thus securing their berths playing in the final match on Sunday April 16. Although strong winds assailed contestants the first two days, the tournament’s final match was blessed with abundant sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and thankfully, calm winds.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?