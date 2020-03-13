Puerto Vallarta pleasures: Relaxing Pacific coast sights & sounds

In January, Larry and Cene Backus and Dave and Judy Lugers of Green Valley jumped on a plane for a relatively inexpensive, highly advertised, all-inclusive, eight-day, seven-night resort package stay at a 4-star resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
If you like hordes of loud, obnoxious, pushy, sidewalk touts hawking the sale or rental of condominium time-shares, the arrival lounge at Puerto Vallarta's Diaz Ordaz International Airport is the place for you. Once we were able to force our way through the crowds of salesmen to the baggage carousels and out into the street, we were relieved to locate the transport sent by our hotel to retrieve us.
This disconcerting mad-house arrival scene proved to be an unreliable introduction to what turned into a relaxed, enjoyable week in paradise.
Puerto Vallarta — often referred to as “PV” by the gringos — is a modern, bustling Mexican beach resort community with a metro area population of about 400,000. It sits beside the Bahia de Banderas (Bay of Banderas) on the West/Pacific coast of Mexico.
The rich and glitzy tourist areas provide employment for 50 percent of the workforce in tourist-related industries, while the other half work in commercial, agricultural and industrial businesses. Numerous construction sites and multi-story building cranes can still be found in some areas of the city as more hotels, businesses and resort complexes are being added to the 41 four- and five-star hotels reported in a 2013 study of the local economy.
The city is served by 13 different domestic and international airlines; a marina with dockage for three large cruise ships at one time; local and regional bus lines; taxis and … even Uber now operates in Puerto Vallarta!
PV old & new
History of the area dates back to 580 B.C., but some of the first written documents record an epic battle in 1524 between 20,000 Indians and the army of Spanish conquistador and explorer Hernán Cortes, who destroyed the Aztec Empire and commenced Spanish colonization of the Americas. By the 18th century, a small seaport, fishing and pearl-diving village existed. In 1918 the community was granted “municipality status” and, in traditional fashion for politicians everywhere, was renamed after then-state governor Ignacio Vallarta.
In 1964, the attention which PV sought in its competition with other aspiring Mexican resort hot spots (Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, Ixtapa and the Baja Peninsula) finally came with the production of a motion picture titled “The Night of the Iguana.” This MGM film was produced and directed by esteemed American director John Huston and filmed in and around Puerto Vallarta. It was based on a play by the then-acclaimed playwright Tennessee Williams, boasted an all-star cast of that era (Richard Burton, Ava Gardner, Deborah Kerr and Sue Lyon) and grossed $12 million on a budget of $3 million. But it disappointingly garnered only one minor Academy Award/Oscar for “best costume design”!
Historians note that during filming, the U.S. media focused on the extramarital antics of Burton and mega-star Elizabeth Taylor (who was not even in the film). Press coverage also featured in-depth coverage of Huston's frequent fights with his four stars. Ultimately, it seems, the Hollywood hoopla piqued the interest of American tourists in this tropical paradise. Fame, fortune and notoriety, and more tourist business for PV, quickly followed.
Resort fun & beyond
This trip was a learning experience for us. We had never before stayed in a family-friendly, resort-style hotel on an “all-inclusive package.” Essentially, it meant that when we stepped off the plane in Mexico, our transportation to the hotel and back to the airport, all food and drink in six on-site restaurants and four lounges, and the use of most additional hotel facilities and services (both adults' and kids' swimming pools, a wide sandy beach, a kids club, a teen club, a mini-golf course, ping-pong, tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, shuffleboard, board games, zumba and yoga lessons, etc.) were all available at no extra cost. Nightly poolside entertainments often featured large buffet dinners followed by mariachi music and costumed Mexican dancers.
All this was very easy on the pocket book, but extremely hard on the waistline.
All sorts of adventures awaited those who dared to venture away from their hotels. A number of independent large and small vendors offered an amazing array of exciting activities in and around Banderas Bay. Cultural tours, ATVs, zip lines, para-sailing, scuba diving, fishing, snorkeling, speed boat rides, whale watching, horseback riding, rock rappelling, catamaran sailing, cross country jeep treks, and tequila sampling excursions all beckoned the U.S. and Canadian tourists with extra pesos to spend.
We chose some of the less strenuous and more relaxing avenues of exploration during our few days of free time. One day was spent with a visit to the Mercado Isla Cuale and the Mercado Municipal (two large souvenir and shopping markets), an easy 100 Peso (five dollar) taxi ride from our hotel. We followed that with lunch out and a stroll along the Malecon, a paved bayside walkway in Centro (city center). There we found the perfect photo op for Larry: a chance to pose with a bronze-coated mime dressed as a Federale /soldier, complete with rifle and Mexican flag.
Memorable adventures
The Vallarta Botanical Gardens is a popular 64-acre showcase of orchids, agaves, cactus, palms and other dry tropical forest native plants. It was recently listed as one of the “Top 10 North American Gardens Worth Traveling For” by the Canadian Garden Council, and was therefore first choice to visit by our traveling companion, Master Gardner Dave Lugers.
We planned to spend the day, but cut our visit short when numerous loud, unexpected and unexplained explosions from a remote part of the garden property promoted visions of terrorist attacks to dance in our heads. The 27-kilometer bus ride back to PV was without incident and the cause of the explosions remains a mystery to this day.
Most fun was a day spent at “Dolphin Adventure,” where Cene and Judy enjoyed a group and then one-on-one experiences with the trainers and a female dolphin named “Shany.” They learned how to give hand signals to her and received in return a hug, a fishy kiss, and a one-lap tow around the pool. A fascinating experience but, sadly, not long enough to form a lifetime friendship.
On our last day, the crowning reward was ours for using earned miles instead of paying full price for our return-trip airline tickets. We had the privilege of spending a four-hour layover in Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, rather than the much shorter PV-Phoenix-Tucson trip, because we wanted to use accumulated miles to pay! It's all part of the fun when traveling the world with champagne tastes, but on a beer budget.