Q: I recently got an oil change done at Jiffy Lube in Seattle. Afterward, I noticed that the oil indicator light was on. The next time I turned on my car, my engine rattled, and several warning lights appears on my dashboard.

I immediately checked the oil level, and the dipstick was dry. I have strong reason to believe that Jiffy Lube forgot to add any oil back into my engine.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

